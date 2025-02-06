3 alternative WWE Championship matches to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Cody Rhodes will likely head into WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship, especially since the rumored match with The Rock is off the table. Another bout with Roman Reigns is also pretty unlikely.

John Cena will also wrestle his final WrestleMania match this year, and there is widespread interest to see The Franchise Player win his 17th World Championship. Cena is already confirmed for the Men's Elimination Chamber, which makes him an obvious challenger for Rhodes at The Show of Shows.

However, since nothing is set in stone, Cena vs. Rhodes may not end up happening, and we may get these three alternative WWE Championship matches instead:

Trending

#3. "Main Event" Jey Uso could choose Cody Rhodes as his WrestleMania opponent

Jey Uso finally lived up to his moniker when he outlasted 29 other men to win the Men's Royal Rumble to book a date with a World Champion at WrestleMania 41. Fans expect "Main Event" Jey Uso to challenge Gunther to continue his underdog storyline and topple the dominant champion.

However, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner may pull a major swerve and challenge Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. They do have a storied history as rivals and friends, and WWE may be willing to explore a potential storyline between the two.

Although it may not have the "big fight" appeal typical of WrestleMania matches, it would be riveting to see how the Rhodes-Uso friendship plays out with the WWE Title hanging in the balance.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk has tremendous storytelling potential

Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk has the potential to be a gem. Both men bring so much to the table, and their talent was on full display during their promo exchanges heading into the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble.

A Punk-Rhodes feud has a great deal of realism and emotion attached to it, which would make for top-tier storytelling. Furthermore, it is no secret that The Best in the World wants to main-event WrestleMania and become WWE Champion again.

Punk has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match, and winning the bout to challenge Rhodes at 'Mania is possible.

#1. Cody Rhodes finally faces his mentor Randy Orton

While Kevin Owens' chapter with Cody Rhodes may be over, the same cannot be said for Rhodes' long-expected rivalry with Randy Orton. Orton is currently off TV following a heinous assault from KO, which was linked to The American Nightmare.

Orton could return to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber, win the match, and challenge Rhodes at WrestleMania. The Viper was spotted looking at the WWE Title several times during his interactions with The American Nightmare.

The Apex Predator will sooner or later come for the gold again, and WrestleMania would be a fitting location to win his 15th World Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback