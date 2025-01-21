3 announcements Logan Paul can make on WWE RAW next week

Logan Paul hasn't been on WWE television for a while, but that status will change next week when he returns to RAW. Interestingly, once he does, The Maverick will have several things to do on the Monday show.

Fans last saw Logan Paul in action at the 2024 SummerSlam where he failed to defend the United States Championship against LA Knight. He hasn't been seen on the Stamford-based promotion since and even teased retiring, only to appear on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere as a fan sitting front row. On this week's episode, Michael Cole announced that The Maverick will return next week.

For this list, we will look at three announcements Logan Paul can make when he returns to WWE RAW next week.

#3. WWE Royal Rumble gets another superstar entry

For the past few weeks, several superstars have been declaring themselves for the WWE Royal Rumble. Stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and more have already confirmed their spot at the event, and The Maverick can follow suit.

The Maverick made his Rumble debut in 2023 and has had an impressive performance in that year. Last year, he defended the United States title against Kevin Owens, which is why he might want to get back to the match and land a spot in the main event of WrestleMania.

#2. Logan Paul negotiates his WWE RAW contract

For the past few months, The Maverick has been making rounds on WWE SmackDown before he eventually dropped the United States title. Now that he is transferring to the Monday show, he can ensure that things will go his way.

Logan and Adam Pearce can make this RAW transfer official next week by doing it inside the ring. However, Paul will negotiate that his transfer guarantees him a future World Championship match.

The RAW brand has Gunther, who will most likely defend the title successfully against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. With this in mind, Logan can be the champion's next challenger.

#1. Logan Paul's next challenger to be revealed

Logan has many superstars in mind that he wants to challenge, among them being John Cena. The dream match was rumored to occur at WrestleMania 39, but that never took place. However, now that The Cenation Leader is set to embark on his retirement tour, those plans may finally happen.

For the upcoming Monday show, Logan can announce that not only was he signed to RAW, but that his request to face John was finally approved and it was Cena's turn to accept the challenge.

