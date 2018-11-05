×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Bad Things that may happen in WWE following Brock Lesnar' Universal Title Win

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Feature
232   //    05 Nov 2018, 15:17 IST

Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel PPV
Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel PPV

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at an unexpected time and at an unexpected place: WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. Though initially Lesnar was restricted to a just one-off appearance at the Crown Jewel PPV, following Roman Reigns announcement of battling Leukaemia, Lesnar will now stick around with WWE for much longer time.

Also, at WWE Crown Jewel, Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship beating Braun Strowman for it, although it was unorthodox. But now since he has already won the title and will be staying with WWE for much longer time, it's clear that many bad things will now happen in WWE.

So, today in the feature we're just going to take a look at those three-bad-things that may happen in WWE now following Lesnar's Universal Championship win at WWE Crown Jewel PPV.

#3 No Regular Title Defense

Brock Lesnar is speculated to lose the title at next year's WrestleMania
Brock Lesnar is speculated to lose the title at next year's WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship for the first time defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. The first time he defended it against Samoa Joe at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 and the last time he defended it was at this year's SummerSlam. In the meantime, he defended it only seven times.

While speaking of Roman Reigns, when he won the title and defended it more times in just two months than Lesnar did in a year. Also, now Lesnar has won Universal Championship for the second time at WWE Crown Jewel PPV and guess what this time around it won't be different than the last time because, according to the latest rumor, Lesnar is slated to defend his title only two times until next year's April.

The first time he may defend it at WWE Royal Rumble PPV and then at WrestleMania 35. Also, he is expected to lose the title at next year's WrestleMania.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar AJ Styles WWE Network
Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
4 Bad Things that may happen in WWE following Roman...
RELATED STORY
5 things which could possibly happen on WWE TV in November
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Will Change With Reigns As Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
5 Ways That Brock Lesnar Could Return To WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen On The RAW After Evolution
RELATED STORY
8 People That Will Be Negatively Affected By Brock...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion is Best for...
RELATED STORY
3 matches Brock Lesnar should have before retiring from WWE
RELATED STORY
Top 4 WWE Superstars who could dethrone Brock Lesnar for...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Happen On WWE RAW After...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us