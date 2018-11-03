WWE Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the match card and its results

This time which brand will fall on the ground and which will rise to the top?

WWE Survivor Series PPV will take place on 18th November at the Staples Centre, LA for the first time ever. As we're only 16 days away from the brand warfare, two matches have been made official for one of the biggest four PPV's.

The first match that WWE is now advertising is, Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Champion) vs Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women's Champion) and the second match is, Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion).

Some rumours have come in front suggesting that, The Undertaker will face returning Shawn Michaels at the PPV. Also, Team Angle vs Team Corbin is rumoured to take place at the aforementioned event. Also, it's rumoured that this year's Survivor Series PPV won't be focusing on Cross-Brand Warfare, but simply on Team Angle vs Team Corbin match.

So, without further ado let's dive right into this year's Survivor Series match card predictions and its results.

#7 AOP (Raw Tag-Team Champions) vs The Bar (SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions)

At Survivor Series, you guys can expect Akam and Rezar to easily pick up a win over Sheamus and Cesaro

Authors of pain recently got renamed to AOP and got a new manager Drave Maverick. While speaking of The Bar, they won the SmackDown Live tag team championship two weeks ago. Also, this past week at Raw, Dean Ambrose attacked Seth Rollins after winning Raw tag team championships with him.

So, as per the latest rumour, it's likely that the former Shield brothers will relinquish the tag team titles this coming week on Raw, and this will possibly lead a tournament for the vacated titles. And I guess, AOP will be the tag team to win the whole thing and will claim the titles. So, at Survivor Series, you guys can expect Akam and Rezar to easily pick up a win over Sheamus and Cesaro.

Winner: AOP

