3 Best moments on WWE TV last week (15th-21st July 2019)

The Fiend Stunned us

WWE programming has seen some trying days lately. But it seems like with the new executive directors taking charge, things may be changing for the better.

This week saw a number of Superstars return, as well as some others create memorable moments, all things that helped the company with the ratings.

As our featured writer Daniel Wood reported that this week's ratings saw a rise over the last couple of weeks.

With that in mind, we decided to round up the moments that stood out for us... and possibly for you, as well.

So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#3 Cross Branded 10-Man Battle Royal

This segment may not have been lauded by the viewing audience at that moment, but it was the opening promo of the genius Paul Heyman that got the fans excited to see how this would pan out. The performers in this match had a mix of new and old.

Whether it was Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley or Cesaro, the performance by these 10 Superstars between the ropes set the tone for some amazing action and this was the talking point during the three-hour program along with the surprise at point No.1.

The fact that the company delivered on both brands and gave us some compelling moments that were worth the time was a great thing.

Not only did the fans get their weekly dose of amazing action and entertainment, but they are also compelled to switch on to next week's RAW and SmackDown Live as some of the returns have changed the complexion of the roster for good.

