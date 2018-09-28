3 best opponents for Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 90 // 28 Sep 2018, 18:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars of the WWE today and he is the current Intercontinental Champion. He has been on the main roster of WWE for six years, and he has achieved enormous success. Rollins is also one of the members of The Shield, which is one of the most decorated wrestling stables in the history of WWE.

Rollins has won several titles in WWE since his main roster debut in 2012. Initially, he won the NXT title and became the first NXT Champion. Subsequently, he won the WWE World title twice, the Intercontinental title twice, the United States title once, and the tag team titles thrice. As a matter of fact, Rollins is a Grand Slam Champion, which is an incredible achievement.

Presently, Rollins is one of the best in-ring performers of the WWE and he has provided plenty of top-notch matches. He won the ‘Superstar of the Year’ award in 2015. As a matter of fact, Rollins was voted as the number one wrestler by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2015.

There are numerous superstars who could face Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35. Here we discuss 3 superstars who might face Rollins in the next Wrestlemania:

#3 Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode can be a good opponent for Rollins. If Rollins stays Intercontinental Champion till Wrestlemania 35, then they can have an awe-inspiring match for the title. Roode is a former NXT Champion, and he won the United States Championship once.

Roode was a top star in NXT and had an interesting run in NXT. But he has not been impressive in the main roster. Roode was a heel in NXT and he was certainly imposing as a heel. However, he has been a babyface in the main roster. He is a natural heel, and he creates a better heat as a heel.

Roode has been wrestling for 20 years and he is swift in the ring. He is capable of having a stupendous match against Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35

1 / 3 NEXT