3 Best options for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One

WrestleMania is on the horizon, and major plot twists have led to changes in WWE's landscape ahead of the show. Elimination Chamber featured John Cena's massive heel turn following his victory, which left the WWE Universe shocked.

While both World title matches on the men's and the women's sides are confirmed, numerous other bouts are expected to be made official in the next couple of weeks, which could elevate excitement among fans for The Show of Shows.

The main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 41 is all set to be the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. However, the main event of Night One is still in question.

Let's check out a few matches that could be the main event of Night One on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#3. Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Jey Uso clinched a victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match, which turned out to be a major surprise in its own right. Further, Main Event Jey chose Gunther as his opponent and will now challenge the Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Over the past few weeks, the two have engaged in a number of brawls and have torn each other apart on multiple occasions now. In addition to that, Gunther has attained victories over Jey in the past few months, which has given rise to speculations of Jey winning.

With the intense heat between the two men developing an incredible storyline, plus Jey Uso possibly getting his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship, this match could end up being the main event of WrestleMania Night One.

#2. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

CM Punk eliminated both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns from the Men's Royal Rumble match. Following his elimination, Rollins unleashed an attack on his former Shield brother, delivering a stomp on the steel steps. Further, Punk eliminated Rollins from the Elimination Chamber as well, which led to The Visionary delivering a stomp to the Second City Saint.

Rollins and Punk are now set to battle each other in a steel cage match on WWE RAW next week, which is speculated to feature Roman Reigns interfering. This could lead to the rumored triple threat match between the three stars. A match between them deserves to be in the main event and could end up being the final match before Night One of WrestleMania goes off the air.

#1. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and The Rock [Having major implications on the main event of WrestleMania Night Two]

Just like last year at WrestleMania XL, the main event of Night One could have major implications on the main event of Night Two this year as well. After John Cena's massive heel turn and alliance with The Rock, the two could team up against Cody Rhodes and his Bad Blood partner, Roman Reigns, in the main event of Night One.

With Reigns and Rhodes having a lot of history themselves, them teaming up against Cena and The Rock would be best for business. In addition to that, the former Undisputed WWE Champion could tease a feud with The Final Boss if they face each other in a tag team match at WrestleMania.

Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars at The Show of Shows.

