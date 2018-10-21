3 Best story-lines in WWE today

Smackdown 1000 did really well in furthering the Becky-Charlotte feud.

With television ratings for both RAW and Smackdown Live reaching all-time lows, audiences are expressing their displeasure towards the product. Smackdown 1000 may have even toppled the last RAW episode in terms of viewers, but it's not a sign that things will improve in the time to come.

The television deal with FOX is bound in 2019, and WWE may not want to lose a lot of their fans before the deal plans out in October next year.

The likes of NXT, 205 Live and Mae Young Classic are attracting huge amount of viewers to the WWE Network. These shows deserve their share of credit, but RAW and Smackdown have seen a steep decline in television viewership, and perhaps the current storylines and the creative team of WWE are to blame.

Although most story-lines on RAW are repetitive, Smackdown and NXT are still providing very decent entertainment. NXT especially, is tearing it down at the moment with it's intriguing narrative and paramount wrestling.

With that in mind, here are the three best developments happening in WWE currently, one from each brand.

#3. Nikki Cross, Aleister Black: "I know a secret."

[SPOILERS AHEAD]

An injury angle has now become one of the most interesting unfolding on NXT

When Aleister Black was attacked by an unknown assailant, no one would have predicted that this would become the main story-line on NXT a few weeks later. A series of backstage interviews were conducted weekly, segments of the show were dedicated to this very idea and many wrestlers had their opinions and guesses.

But no one has brought more to this story than Nikki Cross. The crowd was never so invested in a taunt as silly as 'I Know'. I had no idea what would Nikki Cross' role in the roster be after her failed attempt at the yellow brand's Women's Championship, but she is the best thing in NXT right now.

Aleister Black made his return in this week's episode of NXT, appearing during the main event between Bianca Belair and Nikki. And he sure looked like he was in desperate need of some answers. With the proceedings from next week's NXT television tapings out on the internet, the attacker was apparently identified as Johnny Gargano! That's quite a heel turn.

As much as this story is about Aleister Black's redemption, this is however, the story of the complete annihilation of Johnny Gargano's character. Gargano has been so consumed of revenge, of punishing Tommaso Ciampa that he has lost sight of everything, even the NXT title.

He was so hell bent on destroying Ciampa, he took out Aleister black from competing in the triple threat match at Takeover:Brooklyn, because he wanted Ciampa all to himself.

Heel Johnny Gargano vs Face Aleister Black is fresh, and the audience would love the direction that this feud would provide.

