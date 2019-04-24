×
3 prime contenders for Finn Balor's Intercontinental Championship

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
901   //    24 Apr 2019, 13:20 IST

We could have a dream feud on our hands
Finn Balor is now in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. He won the title again after calling upon his alter ego The Demon King and laying waste to The Almighty Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 35.

After moving from Raw to SmackDown Live, Balor will be looking for new competition to defend his title against. He recently beat familiar foe Andrade and will be on the hunt to defend his title regularly on his way to establish himself as a workhorse champion.

With the next pay-per-view event Money in the Bank only about three weeks away, we take a look at three men Balor hasn’t really had main roster feuds with, against whom he can defend his Intercontinental Championship and make this reign memorable.

#3 Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy will be competing on SmackDown Live soon
Buddy Murphy will be competing on SmackDown Live soon

Buddy Murphy has been all over WWE's various brands, and has competed on 205 Live and NXT in the past. As part of the Superstar Shake-up, he has now been made a member of the SmackDown roster which is a major boost for the extremely talented superstar.

Murphy was the Cruiserweight Champion heading into WrestleMania 35 and was a worthy champion for almost six months before losing it to Tony Nese at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Finn Balor is not a heavyweight, and has a great aerial fighting style which can result in great matches with one of the best high-flyers Buddy Murphy. The two would complement each other well inside the ring.

We’ve watched Balor compete with Ali and give us a stellar match, and Buddy Murphy has the potential of doing even better with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

Murphy has a tendency to play a really good heel character, and their feud will surely go a long way in forming Murphy's first impression for the fans.

WWE SmackDown Finn Balor Aleister Black WWE Network WWE Points To Note
