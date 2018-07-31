3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw - 30th July 2018

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

This week's edition of Monday Night Raw took place in Miami, Florida. Fans were very excited about this show as Brock Lesnar was returning to the WWE television after 3 months of long absence. Other than that, Ronda Rousey was also returning to the ring after her suspension.

The show first showed images that were paying tribute to Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher. Then the camera moved to backstage, where we saw Brock Lesnar, who put the Universal title on his shoulder.

In this Raw, we saw the build-up of many feuds for SummerSlam pay-per-view. With many amazing segments, this Raw was far better than previous week's episode.

Today in this article, we are going to present you 3 best things that happened on Monday Night Raw (30th July 2018).

#3 Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman made his way to the ring, he paid respect to his Extreme Rules opponent, Bobby Lashley.

He didn't say only that, but he also added that he did not respect the current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Paul Heyman came out and said his client Brock Lesnar is here tonight, sitting in the comfort of his luxurious locker room and he will only come out when he wants to.

This segment ends here and personally, I think that it was a good war of words between Heyman and Reigns. Lesnar vs Reigns will main event SummerSlam 2018 and so far their feud is shaping very well.

