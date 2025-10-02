3 Betrayals you won’t see coming at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE is now gearing up for the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event next, which will take place on October 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth. The card is already stacked with huge match-ups. Things are bound to get chaotic with the star power involved. Superstars like John Cena, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Tiffany Stratton, Roman Reigns, and more are scheduled for the event. The WWE Universe can expect some of the most unexpected outcomes of the matches. In this article, we will explore three betrayals you won't see coming at Crown Jewel: Perth.#3. Rhea Ripley could turn heelMami has been a babyface for a long time now and has had perfect feuds with heels like Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and others. She is currently involved in a tag team storyline alongside IYO SKY against The Kabuki Warriors. Rhea Ripley will team up with SKY at Crown Jewel 2025 in her home country to face Asuka and Kairi Sane in a tag match. In a shocking turn of events, Mami could turn heel in her hometown of Perth and potentially betray IYO SKY, brutally attacking her. This move would re-establish Ripley as a fresh heel and position IYO SKY as an even bigger babyface.#2. A former WWE champion could betray his longtime allyCody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are all set to face each other in a champion vs. champion match for the second-ever Crown Jewel Title. The American Nightmare won the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship last year by defeating Gunther. Therefore, the odds of him winning again against heel champion Seth Rollins are relatively lower. As a result, the match could end with a surprise, and Randy Orton might betray Cody Rhodes, kicking off the match-awaited storyline, which could lead to a massive WrestleMania showdown.#1. AJ Styles might turn heelJohn Cena is all set to lock horns with one of his arch-rivals, AJ Styles, again at Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event. The Phenomenal One has been going through a stale run in the Stamford-based promotion. The former champion has been stuck in the lower-card division for a while. The icon has announced he will retire from WWE in 2026. Before ending his career, Styles might regain his spot at the top of the division. The Phenomenal One could turn heel on the Last Real Champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and might start his journey of reclaiming his position on the main-event card.