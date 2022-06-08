3 Better faces for WWE RAW than Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was kicked out of The Judgment Day on the post-Hell in a Cell episode of WWE RAW. After nine weeks as the faction's leader, The Rated R Superstar was assaulted by his former disciples. They even cited him as the last remaining weakness holding the group back.

The Master Manipulator's future on the red brand will become more evident as the group sheds light on their motivations and the eleven-time world champion addresses his ejection. Speculation swirling around suggests that the Hall of Famer is expected to replace the injured Cody Rhodes as the face of the Monday Night show.

While the Rated R superstar can lead the show as a babyface, other superstars can carry the brand in The American Nightmare's absence. Here are our three best picks to be the face of WWE RAW other than the Master Manipulator.

#3: Bobby Lashley is the last superstar on the WWE RAW roster to hold a world championship

Bobby Lashley is the only current top babyface on WWE RAW other than Edge to have held a WWE World Championship. In fact, he was the last RAW Superstar to hold the WWE Championship before Brock Lesnar won it on the road to WrestleMania 38.

With the title now in the hands of SmackDown star Roman Reigns, The All Mighty may be the red brand's best bet to reclaim the coveted gold. Lashley hinted towards the same at Hell in a Cell by brandishing a replica of the championship, although an official challenge is yet to be issued.

The two-time champion would be a more credible world title threat than Edge, who has not held one in eleven years.

#2: Riddle's singles momentum can catapult him to the top of the WWE RAW main event scene

The Original Bro is a huge crowd favorite

On the same night, Edge was kicked out of The Judgement Day; Riddle issued a challenge to Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns on WWE RAW. The Original Bro is currently riding a big wave of momentum as a singles competitor since The Bloodline put his tag team partner Randy Orton out of action.

The Stallion's partnership with The Viper in RK-Bro has made him one of the most beloved superstars on the entire roster. He is a fresher face than the Hall of Famer and has more to gain by taking up the role left vacant by The American Nightmare.

#1: Bianca Belair is already the top babyface champion on WWE RAW

The best contender to be the new face of WWE RAW might be someone who has been there all along: RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The EST, arguably the best natural face in the entire company, is a more ready-made candidate than The Ultimate Opportunist.

She already possesses a top title and considerable babyface momentum. So all the company has to do to make her the face of RAW is place the main event spotlight on the women's division.

Belair has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Bret Hart, and soon returning hero John Cena.

