3 Better matches for John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank other than vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

The 39th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is in the history books now. The main event was a thrilling contest, in which Logan Paul locked horns with Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. John Cena, as he hinted, interfered in the match, pulling the referee out and launching an attack on Uso, as he vowed to ruin wrestling, helping a YouTuber, Paul, win the title.

However, before Cena could succeed, Cody Rhodes returned and attacked the Last Real Champion, taking advantage of which, Jey Uso speared Logan Paul, pinned him, and retained his World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes wasted no time and challenged John Cena and Logan Paul to a tag team match against him and Jey Uso at the upcoming 2025 Money in the Bank PLE.

Fans have been sharing mixed reactions to the announcement. In this listicle, we look at three matches the Stamford-based promotion could have booked for John Cena at the 2025 MITB:

#1. A singles bout against Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE television since he lost his Undisputed Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event marked the homecoming of The American Nightmare.

However, despite booking a tag team bout, Cody Rhodes could have directly asked for a title rematch.

A tag team bout at this point feels rushed and lacks a storyline. Not to mention, a singles bout would have drawn a massive box office, where Logan Paul could have repaid Cena by helping him beat Rhodes, and Uso could have inserted himself later to punish the YouTube sensation.

#2. John Cena vs. CM Punk

After John Cena defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 in their 'One Last Time' bout, Cena told the WWE Universe that he wants to face a real challenger next. Following Cena’s open challenge, CM Punk posted a picture of Cena from the event and teased a much-anticipated rematch.

Every WWE fan remembers the Cena-Punk saga in the summer of 2011, and their Money in the Bank bout is still regarded as one of the best bouts ever at MITB.

WWE could have booked a rematch between Punk and Cena, which would have been a great nostalgia trip for fans.

#3. Logan Paul could have faced John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank

There was a long list of challengers strongly pitched for John Cena for his retirement tour this year. Logan Paul’s name topped the list. Rather than teaming them up, the Stamford-based promotion could have booked a super bout between Cena and Paul, just like Logan vs. Roman Reigns.

A heel vs. heel contest could have attracted tremendous buzz, and both stars could have called megastars to help them. Travis Scott could have emerged to aid Cena, while the YouTube sensation could have called his friend and rapper MGK, bringing more attention to the match.

