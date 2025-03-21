3 Better opponents for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 other than Kevin Owens

Following the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton is officially set to lock horns with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. The Viper and The Prizefighter once again came face to face on the blue brand, finally making their WrestleMania showdown official.

This article will look at three better opponents The Legend Killer could have for this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. A match for the Undisputed WWE Championship

A match between KO and Orton is indeed a high-profile bout for Mania, but instead of this, Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows is also a great booking option. As of now, The American Nightmare is clashing against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

However, when The Viper was written off television late last year, he had been entangled in a triangle with Rhodes and Owens. So, to set up Cody vs Orton at WrestleMania, The Apex Predator should turn heel and eventually attack the Undisputed WWE Champion.

This could have easily set up their match at WrestleMania 41. With this, Cody Rhodes would have been a better opponent for Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. A returning Aleister Black

Aleister Black is one of the names who is anticipated to make his WWE comeback on SmackDown soon. If the speculation is true, he could have been a better opponent for Randy Orton than KO at WrestleMania 41.

In a potential scenario, the former WWE star could have made his return on the road to Mania and eventually attacked Randy Orton. This angle could be an easy way to set up Black vs Orton for Mania 41.

#1. Uncle Howdy vs Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 could have been a better choice

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks are yet to make their official arrival on SmackDown. However, The Legend Killer has a great history with the late great Bray Wyatt and also with Alexa Bliss, who is expected to join the twisted faction soon. With this, the Stamford-based promotion could easily have incorporated Orton and Howdy in a feud for WrestleMania 41.

A match between Randy Orton and Uncle Howdy could have been a better option for The Showcase of the Immortals. This match would not only allow the company to book the Wyatt Sicks leader at WrestleMania, but also, fans could have become more invested in this feud than Orton vs KO at Mania 41.

