WWE continues to tease the arrival of mysterious new star

The WWE roster is currently stacked with more than 100 top talents, not to mention the few hundred in NXT and the developmental system. Triple H and his teams are constantly talking to free agents, with several stars rumored to be in negotiations. WWE creative is still pushing the arrival of a certain big name with a viral new teaser.

Aleister Black is reportedly headed back to World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future. The former Malakai Black of AEW recently left Tony Khan's company, and is set to return to the competition to join wife Zelina Vega on the SmackDown brand. Officials recently began airing mysterious "4" vignettes on SmackDown, and sources reported that these teasers were part of the creative plan to bring the 39-year-old back.

SmackDown is currently airing from Bologna, Italy for the second straight special international episode after last week's outing in Barcelona, Spain. The latest cryptic teaser for the blue brand's "4" reveal aired during the show, and as seen below, there were new flashes and hints to keep the WWE Universe speculating.

The Anti-Hero was once rumored to return on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, but that has not been confirmed. In addition to Black's return, SmackDown began airing vignettes for the potential debut of Rey Fenix last Friday.

