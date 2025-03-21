WWE continues to tease the arrival of mysterious new star

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 21, 2025 21:14 GMT
WWE SmackDown is on The Road to WrestleMania 41
WWE SmackDown is on The Road to WrestleMania 41 (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The WWE roster is currently stacked with more than 100 top talents, not to mention the few hundred in NXT and the developmental system. Triple H and his teams are constantly talking to free agents, with several stars rumored to be in negotiations. WWE creative is still pushing the arrival of a certain big name with a viral new teaser.

Ad

Aleister Black is reportedly headed back to World Wrestling Entertainment in the near future. The former Malakai Black of AEW recently left Tony Khan's company, and is set to return to the competition to join wife Zelina Vega on the SmackDown brand. Officials recently began airing mysterious "4" vignettes on SmackDown, and sources reported that these teasers were part of the creative plan to bring the 39-year-old back.

SmackDown is currently airing from Bologna, Italy for the second straight special international episode after last week's outing in Barcelona, Spain. The latest cryptic teaser for the blue brand's "4" reveal aired during the show, and as seen below, there were new flashes and hints to keep the WWE Universe speculating.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Anti-Hero was once rumored to return on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, but that has not been confirmed. In addition to Black's return, SmackDown began airing vignettes for the potential debut of Rey Fenix last Friday.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी