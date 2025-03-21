WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: MASSIVE ROMAN REIGNS SEGMENT! CM Punk and Seth Rollins to appear; Monsters COLLIDE; Big in-return return

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight's show will be taking place in Bologna, Italy. While United States viewers can't watch the show live on USA Network, it will be airing live in other markets. For those following along or those unable to watch live, we will be breaking down the entire program! This program will feature CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins all under one roof, which should be explosive. It will also feature the in-ring return of Jade Cargill. As if that isn't enough, the new WWE Tag Team Champions will be in the house, monsters will collide with Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman, and beyond. Below is the card promoted for today's show: - Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will appear! - Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven. - Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan. - Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman. - And more! Our live coverage begins at 3 PM EST and will continue until around 6 PM EST. Be sure to hang out with us as we break down all of the action on The Road To WrestleMania!
