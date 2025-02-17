3 better opponents for Shinsuke Nakamura other than LA Knight

WWE has finally begun preparing for Shinsuke Nakamura's next title feud. The Wayward Samurai represented the company well in Japan, but his reign lacked championship defenses.

Ad

Hence, a United States Championship program is a welcome addition to SmackDown. LA Knight had an intense staredown with Nakamura last Friday, leading to speculation that Knight may be in line for another opportunity.

Nakamura and Knight have faced each other twice in the last few months, and the program has run its course. Therefore, WWE should consider alternative options.

#3. The Miz would be an intriguing opponent for Shinsuke Nakamura

Ad

Trending

The Miz also expressed his desire to compete for the US Title. The A-Lister brought up his accomplishments, and his ability to elevate championships. However, the former WWE Champion was insulted and defeated by LA Knight.

Knight may be the front-runner for a championship, but The Miz could step into the picture and potentially replace "The Megastar." Shinsuke Nakamura is a heel, and the A-Lister is the typical arrogant villain.

The heel vs. heel dynamic might prevent Triple H from booking a full-fledged program between the two SmackDown stars. But, The Miz could be a fun opponent for Nakamura.

Ad

#2. Braun Strowman could battle The Wayward Samurai

Braun Strowman recently lost an Elimination Chamber qualifying bout that also featured Jacob Fatu and Damian Priest. Strowman's World Championship pursuits may be over for now, but he could come gunning for the US Championship.

The Monster of All Monsters has not won a singles title since his return in September 2022. Shinsuke Nakamura is someone has plenty of history with as he defeated Nakamura to win the Intercontinental Championship in early 2020.

Ad

Strowman's US Championship pursuits could, thus, prove more productive than his World Title endeavors.

#1. Jimmy Uso also needs to win a singles title

Ad

Jey Uso has broken out as a singles star and is well on his way to a massive World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41. Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, has struggled to find his footing alone.

"Big Jim" is also out of the running for a World Title shot, but his fortunes could improve soon. Shinsuke Nakamura was seen stalking him backstage. Hence, Nakamura considered Jimmy Uso as a potential opponent.

This would be a great option. The elder Uso has shown much passion and charisma in recent weeks, and fans have begun connecting with him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback