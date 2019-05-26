×
3 most unique accomplishments of Seth Rollins so far

Rishi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
193   //    26 May 2019, 00:41 IST

3 Biggest Accomplishments of Seth Rollins
3 Biggest Accomplishments of Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has established himself as one of the top wrestlers in the WWE. He made his WWE main roster debut alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns as part of The Shield. Seth is a big star in the WWE and has carved a very successful run so far. The current Universal Champion has seemingly won every major accolade on offer - he is a Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner, and achieved the Grand Slam as well. 

Seth defeated AJ Styles at the Money in the Bank PPV and successfully defended his Universal Championship. Up next, there seems to be focus on the current Mr. Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar. Seth beat Lesnar at WrestleMania this year, and a continuation of their rivalry is likely to take center stage going forward.

In this article, I present three of the most unique accomplishments of Seth Rollins so far.

#3 WWE and US champion at the same time.


Seth Rollins as WWE and United States champion
Seth Rollins as WWE and United States champion

The United States championship was introduced on January 1, 1975, and The WWE championship was introduced in 1963. These championships were defended on different promotions up until the 2001 Invasion featuring WCW and ECW, after which both titles were exclusive to the WWE.

It has been 18 years, and Seth Rollins is the only superstar to hold the WWE and United States Championship at the same time. Seth cashed in his MITB contract at WrestleMania 31, and pinned Roman Reigns to claim the WWE title.

He captured the US Championship at SummerSlam 2015 against John Cena in a Winner-Takes-All match, with some help from Jon Stewart. This achievement will likely remain unique to him for the foreseeable future since it is indeed a very rare feat.

Tags:
The Shield WWE Roman Reigns Seth Rollins WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE Results
