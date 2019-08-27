3 Biggest questions going into this week's RAW (26th August 2019)

The Fiend attacking Jerry Lawler

This week's WWE RAW comes live to us from the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. Last week on RAW, we saw some very interesting segments. The Raw Tag Team Titles changed hands and we also saw two qualifying matches for the King of the Ring tournament.

Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander won their respective matches and this week, we will see two more high-profile clashes. The biggest talking point from the previous show was the Tag Team Championship win for Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman and we are certain to see more developments in this intriguing storyline from this week's episode.

We haven't yet seen Becky Lynch take her revenge on Sasha Banks for the multiple chair shots The Man received from The Boss and one might not want to rule out a face off between the two Superstars this week.

Besides, the mystery surrounding The Fiend's next target is increasing and we haven't really seen many episodes of the Firefly Fun House recently. It is fair to say, there are many questions gripping the WWE Universe right now and in this piece, we are going to take a look at the three biggest questions before this week's RAW.

#3 Who will be The Fiend's next target?

The best thing about WWE right now?

Over the last couple of weeks, The Fiend has earned the status of a legend killer, with the likes of Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and most recently Jerry Lawler facing his wrath. His debut against Finn Balor at SummerSlam was one of the best ever seen in the WWE and it's absolutely important for Paul Heyman to ensure that The Fiend's momentum does not die down.

With the King of the Ring tournament underway, one could expect The Fied to attack a competitor, costing the latter the match at hand and setting up a feud between the two Superstars.

It is very unlikely that Wyatt would attack a heel. Hence, it will most definitely be a face who The Fiend will attack and among the participants of the King of the Ring tournament, The Miz seems to be the most logical option who Wyatt would go after.

