3 Biggest Reasons why AJ Styles should be included in Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

SmackDown Live is the house that AJ Styles built

WWE Survivor Series is all set to take place tonight and one major name missing from the match card is the Phenomenal AJ Styles. AJ Styles, who was the WWE Champion was set to face the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series but was dethroned by Daniel Bryan this past week on SmackDown Live. As a result, he does not have a match on the card and will probably miss Survivor Series.

This would be very bad for AJ Styles since he has had a long PPV streak, which shows that he is one of the hardest workers in the company. To be left off a pay-per-view just days before being in its marquee match would hurt AJ's profile and WWE could console him by having him take part in the traditional Survivor Series match. Here are the 3 reasons why AJ should be included in the SmackDown team:

#3 This would give an advancement to the Randy Orton - Rey Mysterio storyline

Rey is set to be the next victim of the Viperville

Well, the first condition for AJ Styles to make it to team SmackDown would be to take someone's place and Rey Mysterio seems to be the likely candidate for this role as he has had issues with Randy Orton of late. Orton has explained his displeasure of being ignored for the Survivor Series on social media and could hurt SmackDown's chances by beating Mysterio backstage before the match.

Me not being in the traditional #SurvivorSeries match for the 11th time even though I am the GOAT in that particular match. And @AJStylesOrg got kicked in the nuts. Again. https://t.co/sY4qFr2nPX — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 14, 2018

With Mysterio out of the match, General Manager Paige would quickly send AJ Styles out as his replacement. This would not only give AJ one of the loudest pops of the night but would also give an advancement in the Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio feud. Rey escaped an RKO last week but could well be on the receiving end tonight as the Viper would take out his anger. This could possibly lead to a classic match between the two veterans at WWE TLC in December.

