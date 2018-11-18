×
3 Biggest Reasons why AJ Styles should be included in Team SmackDown at Survivor Series

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
873   //    18 Nov 2018, 21:32 IST

SmackDown Live is the house that AJ Styles built
SmackDown Live is the house that AJ Styles built

WWE Survivor Series is all set to take place tonight and one major name missing from the match card is the Phenomenal AJ Styles. AJ Styles, who was the WWE Champion was set to face the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series but was dethroned by Daniel Bryan this past week on SmackDown Live. As a result, he does not have a match on the card and will probably miss Survivor Series.

This would be very bad for AJ Styles since he has had a long PPV streak, which shows that he is one of the hardest workers in the company. To be left off a pay-per-view just days before being in its marquee match would hurt AJ's profile and WWE could console him by having him take part in the traditional Survivor Series match. Here are the 3 reasons why AJ should be included in the SmackDown team:

#3 This would give an advancement to the Randy Orton - Rey Mysterio storyline

Rey is set to be the next victim of the Viperville
Rey is set to be the next victim of the Viperville

Well, the first condition for AJ Styles to make it to team SmackDown would be to take someone's place and Rey Mysterio seems to be the likely candidate for this role as he has had issues with Randy Orton of late. Orton has explained his displeasure of being ignored for the Survivor Series on social media and could hurt SmackDown's chances by beating Mysterio backstage before the match.


With Mysterio out of the match, General Manager Paige would quickly send AJ Styles out as his replacement. This would not only give AJ one of the loudest pops of the night but would also give an advancement in the Randy Orton vs Rey Mysterio feud. Rey escaped an RKO last week but could well be on the receiving end tonight as the Viper would take out his anger. This could possibly lead to a classic match between the two veterans at WWE TLC in December.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
