3 Biggest shockers WWE could be planning for Monday Night RAW next week (27 May 2019)

What twists and turns await?

WWE produced a pretty good episode of RAW after Money in the Bank. The company is expected to produce more solid episodes of the flagship show as several important announcements could be made next week.

We saw some awe-inspiring matches and segments this week. Brock Lesnar showed up on RAW and teased cashing-in his contract on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and the Universal Champion Seth Rollins. Mick Foley unveiled the new 24/7 Championship and we got three new champions on its inaugural night.

Becky Lynch teamed up with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to defeat the team of The IIconics and Lacey Evans. Drew McIntyre pinned The Miz with the help of Shane McMahon, while The Revival defeated The Usos. Moreover, Braun Strowman dismantled Sami Zayn again this week.

The upcoming episode of RAW will be held at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Brock Lesnar could possibly reveal which World Champion he will cash-in on. It is anticipated to be an action-packed episode of the red brand and we might witness some surprises.

Here we discuss three shockers WWE could be planning for Monday Night RAW next week.

#3 Bray Wyatt might be revealed as Sami Zayn's attacker at Money in the Bank

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn was scheduled to be part of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match but he was found hanging upside down in the backstage area. Originally, the former NXT Champion was not part of the match but he defeated Strowman with the help of Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin to become part of the match. It is still ambiguous who attacked Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank.

Since Braun Strowman is having a feud with Zayn, many people speculated that the latter could have done it. Besides, Lesnar won the briefcase after replacing Zayn. However, neither of the two Superstars revealed whether they attacked Zayn at the XL Center.

Bray Wyatt, who has been the highlight of the flagship show in the last few weeks, could be Zayn's attacker. There is no denying that Wyatt's new gimmick is awe-inspiring and it has garnered the attention of the WWE Universe. Following some imposing segments in the last couple of weeks, the former WWE Champion could be eying his next opponent.

