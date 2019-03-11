×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (March 11, 2019)

Aviral Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14.13K   //    11 Mar 2019, 11:33 IST

Will Ambrose address the situation?
Will Ambrose address the situation?

The Fastlane 2019 PPV has now come and gone. The show met the expectations with pretty much every match delivering in accordance with their hype.

Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defended their women's tag-team championship against Nia Jax and Tamina, The Uso Brothers defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz, while Daniel Bryan retained his WWE Championship in an amazing triple-threat match.

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair saw interference from Ronda Rousey which led to Becky winning the match via Disqualification. Becky will now be added to the Women's title match at WrestleMania.

The main event of the night saw the Shield join forces for the final time against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

Now the most important question coming out of the show is what the WWE could be planning for Monday's episode of Raw?

Here are the three biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw.


#1 Drew McIntyre attacks Roman Reigns to set up a match at WrestleMania

Roman vs McIntyre will be a good addition to WrestleMania!
Roman vs McIntyre will be a good addition to WrestleMania!

Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago and announced that he is all set to make his return to the WWE ring.

His wish of reuniting The Shield was fulfilled when Dean Ambrose saved his brothers from the heel team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre.

Advertisement

The Shield teamed up for the one final time at the Fastlane pay-per-view and defeated Corbin, Lashley, and McIntyre. The legendary trio won the match by eviscerating Baron Corbin with the vintage Shield Bomb.

While Baron Corbin was the one getting pinned in the match, it was Drew McIntyre who mocked the Roman Reigns' war cry and got powerbombed through the announcer's table.

Ever since Drew McIntyre made his return to the main roster, he has been on a roll. He was booked similar to how Roman Reigns is booked since his arrival on the WWE.

Since both guys have nothing to do at WrestleMania and they will certainly be featured in prominent matches, I wouldn't be surprised if WWE books them against each other and plant the seeds on this week's Raw.

A match between these guys will provide a boost to the WrestleMania card, and if McIntyre beats Roman Reigns at the biggest stage, it will do wonders for his career.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Aviral Shukla
ANALYST
Aviral Shukla is a WWE witer for Sportskeeda that has been a fan of the wrestling business for over 18 years. He's been writing about wrestling on the internet since 2011 at places like RingsideNews, PWMania and others. You can follow him on Twitter @AvlShukla
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (4 March, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (25 February, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (11 February, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 shockers WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (4 March, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for first Monday Night Raw of 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Shockers WWE Could Be Planning For Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw( 4 February, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 Things WWE could be planning on next week's episode (11 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest shockers WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (25 February, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us