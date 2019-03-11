3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (March 11, 2019)

Will Ambrose address the situation?

The Fastlane 2019 PPV has now come and gone. The show met the expectations with pretty much every match delivering in accordance with their hype.

Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defended their women's tag-team championship against Nia Jax and Tamina, The Uso Brothers defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz, while Daniel Bryan retained his WWE Championship in an amazing triple-threat match.

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair saw interference from Ronda Rousey which led to Becky winning the match via Disqualification. Becky will now be added to the Women's title match at WrestleMania.

The main event of the night saw the Shield join forces for the final time against Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

Now the most important question coming out of the show is what the WWE could be planning for Monday's episode of Raw?

Here are the three biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw.

#1 Drew McIntyre attacks Roman Reigns to set up a match at WrestleMania

Roman vs McIntyre will be a good addition to WrestleMania!

Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago and announced that he is all set to make his return to the WWE ring.

His wish of reuniting The Shield was fulfilled when Dean Ambrose saved his brothers from the heel team of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre.

The Shield teamed up for the one final time at the Fastlane pay-per-view and defeated Corbin, Lashley, and McIntyre. The legendary trio won the match by eviscerating Baron Corbin with the vintage Shield Bomb.

While Baron Corbin was the one getting pinned in the match, it was Drew McIntyre who mocked the Roman Reigns' war cry and got powerbombed through the announcer's table.

Ever since Drew McIntyre made his return to the main roster, he has been on a roll. He was booked similar to how Roman Reigns is booked since his arrival on the WWE.

Since both guys have nothing to do at WrestleMania and they will certainly be featured in prominent matches, I wouldn't be surprised if WWE books them against each other and plant the seeds on this week's Raw.

A match between these guys will provide a boost to the WrestleMania card, and if McIntyre beats Roman Reigns at the biggest stage, it will do wonders for his career.

