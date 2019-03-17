3 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw (March 18, 2019)

It's been a long time since the Demon last appeared!

Last week's episode of Monday Night Raw followed the Fastlane PPV and it was a fun show from top to bottom and provided some news-worthy segments for the Road to WrestleMania.

Finn Balor lost his match against Bobby Lashley as the Intercontinental title changed hands. Kurt Angle also announced that WrestleMania 35 would be the last time he will step foot inside the WWE ring as a performer.

Batista and Triple H had a segment where Triple H agreed to face him at the biggest stage in a '"No holds barred' match, while Drew McIntyre brutally attacked Roman Reigns and destroyed Dean Ambrose in the night's main event.

This week, WWE is advertising the return of Brock Lesnar, while Seth Rollins will take on Drew McIntyre.

What will the WWE have in store for us in this upcoming episode? Let's take a look at 3 biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw.

#3 Brock Lesnar attacks Seth Rollins again

Lesnar delivered 6 F5's to Rolins last time they met!

Seth Rollins won the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and chose Brock Lesnar as his dance partner for the 35th anniversary of WrestleMania.

As Rollins chose Lesnar as his opponent, he tried to put the Beast down but got 6 F5's for his troubles, and that was the last time we saw Brock Lesnar on Monday Night Raw.

Since then, Paul Heyman and Rollins have taken the matter in their own hands to promote the fight.

A few weeks ago, Roman Reigns, made his return to Raw after successfully beating leukemia, and reunited with his former brothers.

Together as The Shield, they teamed up for one final time to put down the trio of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

The following night on Raw, Drew McIntyre attacked Roman Reigns and then went on to destroy Dean Ambrose in the main event.

Now, he is set to face Seth Rollins on this upcoming episode of Raw, and since the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, is scheduled to appear, it would be wise of the creative team to have him influence the match in some way.

Because let's be honest, WWE can't afford to make either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre lose a match before the Grandest Stage of Them All

