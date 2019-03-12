3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live (March 12, 2019)

What will Vince have in store for us?

WWE Fastlane 2019 was a really good show. Whether it's the WWE Championship match or the tag-team championship contest, the matches from the blue brand delivered in accordance with their hype.

The show also produced some news-worthy segments like Vince McMahon putting Kofi Kingston in the handicap match against The Bar, AJ Styles flooring Randy Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm and Shane McMahon turning on The Miz.

This week on SmackDown Live, WWE is advertising a confrontation between Kofi Kingston and Vince McMahon while Shane McMahon will explain his actions.

What other things will the WWE dish out on the show? Let's take a look at 3 biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live.

#3 AJ Styles and Randy Orton get in a brawl that clears the entire locker room

The Phenomenal forearm!

The WWE Universe can finally feast their eyes upon a one-on-one pay-per-view match between "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and "The Viper" Randy Orton. Although Styles and Orton have wrestled on Smackdown Live in the past, we never got to see a legitimate PPV match between the two top-tier talents.

WWE planted seeds for their match on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago when Orton interrupted Styles backstage on two occasions. Orton called Styles out for saying Kofi Kingston deserved a title opportunity more than Styles and wondered if that is why it took 15 years for AJ Styles to finally get in the WWE.

The comment fumed Styles as he put Randy Orton down at the Fastlane PPV when Orton showed up to RKO Elias. While both guys are one of the biggest superstars in the WWE right now, their feud should be booked properly to catch the eye of the casual fans.

Starting that tonight on SmackDown live in a brawl that clears the locker room would be the first big step in cementing this as a must-see match-up.

