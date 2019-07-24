×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 biggest things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (23 July 2019)

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
60   //    24 Jul 2019, 17:38 IST

SmackDown Live was a decent show
SmackDown Live was a decent show

Following an action-packed episode of RAW this week, the anticipation was high from SmackDown Live. While the red brand delivered one of the biggest episodes of the year, the blue brand also offered a decent show.

Some exciting matches took place on SmackDown Live this week. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens collided as Drew McIntyre was the guest referee. Samoa Joe and Kofi Kingston fought in a non-title match but Randy Orton interrupted the match. Furthermore, Charlotte Flair locked horns with Ember Moon but the latter picked up an unexpected victory.

The Intercontinental Champion Nakamura beat Apollo Crews in a non-title bout. Shawn Michaels was the special guest on the Miz TV but things got heated after the interference by Dolph Ziggler. Bray Wyatt's segment was the highlight of the night as he accepted Finn Balor's challenge. Kofi Kingston chose Randy Orton as his SummerSlam opponent, moreover, Kevin Owens is set to face Shane McMahon at the biggest show of the summer.

Here we discuss three things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week:

#3 Charlotte Flair might have a dream match at SummerSlam


Charlotte Flair faced Ember Moon on SmackDown Live this week. Moon is set to challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at SummerSlam and it will be the biggest match of her career. Three weeks before SummerSlam, Moon certainly made a gigantic statement as she defeated Charlotte Flair on the blue brand.

When Charlotte was announced to face Ember Moon this week, a large number of people speculated that the Queen could become part of the SmackDown Women's Championship match after beating Moon. A distraction from Bayley helped Moon to pin the nine-time Women's Champion.

Currently, the Queen doesn't have a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, however, she hinted it in a backstage interview. Considering Charlotte claimed to face a bigger opponent at SummerSlam, a titanic name could return to fight her. Sasha Banks could be a great choice but they already had a long feud in the past. Trish Stratus could be a dream opponent for Charlotte and her last match was at Evolution last year. Since Beth Pheonix performed at WrestleMania 35, she can not be ruled out. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Kofi Kingston Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
3 things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (2 July 2019) 
RELATED STORY
3 ways WWE surprised us on SmackDown Live this week (23 July 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE made clear on the SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 4 biggest mistakes WWE made on this week's episode (July 23, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Hilarious botches that you missed this week on SmackDown Live (July 16th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (25 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE cleverly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 16 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE secretly told us on SmackDown Live this week ( 14 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 biggest things WWE could be planning on SmackDown Live this week: Kofi Kingston's next opponent, a new feud
RELATED STORY
3 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown Live this week (25 June 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us