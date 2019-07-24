3 biggest things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (23 July 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 60 // 24 Jul 2019, 17:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown Live was a decent show

Following an action-packed episode of RAW this week, the anticipation was high from SmackDown Live. While the red brand delivered one of the biggest episodes of the year, the blue brand also offered a decent show.

Some exciting matches took place on SmackDown Live this week. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens collided as Drew McIntyre was the guest referee. Samoa Joe and Kofi Kingston fought in a non-title match but Randy Orton interrupted the match. Furthermore, Charlotte Flair locked horns with Ember Moon but the latter picked up an unexpected victory.

The Intercontinental Champion Nakamura beat Apollo Crews in a non-title bout. Shawn Michaels was the special guest on the Miz TV but things got heated after the interference by Dolph Ziggler. Bray Wyatt's segment was the highlight of the night as he accepted Finn Balor's challenge. Kofi Kingston chose Randy Orton as his SummerSlam opponent, moreover, Kevin Owens is set to face Shane McMahon at the biggest show of the summer.

Here we discuss three things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week:

#3 Charlotte Flair might have a dream match at SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair faced Ember Moon on SmackDown Live this week. Moon is set to challenge the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at SummerSlam and it will be the biggest match of her career. Three weeks before SummerSlam, Moon certainly made a gigantic statement as she defeated Charlotte Flair on the blue brand.

When Charlotte was announced to face Ember Moon this week, a large number of people speculated that the Queen could become part of the SmackDown Women's Championship match after beating Moon. A distraction from Bayley helped Moon to pin the nine-time Women's Champion.

Currently, the Queen doesn't have a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, however, she hinted it in a backstage interview. Considering Charlotte claimed to face a bigger opponent at SummerSlam, a titanic name could return to fight her. Sasha Banks could be a great choice but they already had a long feud in the past. Trish Stratus could be a dream opponent for Charlotte and her last match was at Evolution last year. Since Beth Pheonix performed at WrestleMania 35, she can not be ruled out.

1 / 3 NEXT