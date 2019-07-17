3 Biggest things WWE made clear on the SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules 2019

Avik Das

It was a good show

After a great episode of RAW, fans were eagerly waiting for SmackDown Live this week. The company didn't let down the fans as the blue brand offered an entertaining episode. The IIconics defended the Women's Tag Team Titles against the Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane won by count-out but the IIconics retained their belts.

The New Day lost a six-man tag team match against the team of Randy Orton, Elias and Samoa Joe. Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan in a singles bout. Moreover, Ember Moon was revealed as the new challenger for Bayley's SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam. Cesaro and Aleister Black had a rematch on SmackDown Live and Black picked up the win.

The blue brand had some impressive matches and segments. Here, we'll take a look at three things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 The Women's Tag Team Championship Match could be a No Disqualification Match at SummerSlam

Since winning the Women's Tag Team Titles at the Grandest Stage of Them All, the IIconics never defended the twin belts against any credible challengers. They are yet to defend the titles on pay-per-view. While some local competitors challenged Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in the past, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also challenged them once on RAW.

Though The IIconics didn't put the belts on the line at Extreme Rules, they defended the twin belts on the SmackDown Live after Extreme Rules. The Kabuki Warriors challenged the Women's Tag Team Champions this week. Asuka and Kairi Sane beat the IIconics in Japan a couple of weeks ago and the Japanese duo were favourites to win the titles on the blue brand.

The IIconics played a dirty trick as the Kabuki Warriors won by count-out. However, the IIcocnics retained the twin belts. Since SummerSlam is just three weeks away, the two teams are likely to collide. The Women's Tag Team Championship Match could become a No Disqualification Match at the biggest show of the summer.

