3 Biggest things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown Live this week (11 June 2019)

It was an ordinary show

Following a substandard episode of RAW this week, the anticipation was high for SmackDown Live. The blue brand, following a similar template to RAW also offered an ordinary episode with some decent segments and matches. More importantly, some big names were missing this week that was lacking in this episode.

The Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley got pinned on the red brand but she made a strong come back after defeating Nikki Cross on SmackDown Live this week. Carmella squared off with Sonya Deville as the latter won the bout. Apollo Crews called out Andrade in a backstage segment, while Heavy Machinery squashed two local competitors.

Things got heated during the Miz TV segment when the A-Lister took a shot at Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. The Miz was forced to compete in an Elimination match where he managed to pin Elias but the former could not get past the Scottish Psychopath. Shane subsequently decimated The Miz. The New Day fought Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Six-Man Tag Team match to close the show.

Here we discuss three things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown Live this week.

#3 A top-tier Superstar might pick a fight with Aleister Black next week

It has been weeks since we saw Aleister Black fighting in the ring. The Dutch Destroyer is known for his dark persona and he has been cutting brilliant backstage promos every week. While Bray Wyatt is delivering stupendous segments on the red brand, Black is doing it on the blue brand. Black offered another intense segment on SmackDown Live this week.

The former NXT Champion is waiting for his next opponent and is waiting for someone to pick a fight with him, opening the door for his next opponent in the recent segment. Considering the promo of Black this week, somebody could pick a fight with him next week.

Many Superstars could produce an awe-inspiring feud with Black. The former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy could be a great choice for Black, while Randy Orton could be another good option.

