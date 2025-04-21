3 biggest winners & 3 biggest losers of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 has concluded after giving fans some of the biggest matches and most memorable segments of all time. The two nights were packed with action, emotion, and drama that the WWE Universe loved.

Many superstars scored big on Saturday and Sunday as they were part of some career-defining moments. Meanwhile, other superstars did not have the best of outings at WrestleMania and left a lot to be desired.

Overall, Triple H delivered a solid show that will give the creative team enough content to work on for the next several months. WWE fans will be waiting to see who will challenge Jey Uso, John Cena, IYO SKY, and Tiffany Stratton next for their titles.

Check out the three biggest winners and three biggest losers of WWE WrestleMania 41.

#6. Joe Hendry lived his dream on The Grandest Stage of Them All

Randy Orton came out looking for an opponent at WrestleMania 41. His open challenge was surprisingly answered by TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

WWE fans expected Nick Aldis, Solo Sikoa, or some other superstar to answer the call. It was a pleasant surprise to see Hendry get his WrestleMania moment without even being part of the company.

He had another viral moment in the ring when Randy Orton hit him with an RKO out of nowhere for the win. The moment was definitely a big win for the TNA star who may be WWE-bound soon.

#5. Finn Balor suffered yet another setback

Finn Balor had Bron Breakker pinned for the win on Sunday. Instead, Dominik Mysterio Frogsplashed his Judgment Day partner and pinned him for his first Intercontinental Championship win.

It was great to see Dominik Mysterio win his first major singles title in the main roster on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, it shouldn’t have come at Finn Balor’s expense.

WWE clearly wants a rivalry between the two stars going forward. The spot on Sunday night was important to take their issues to the next level. However, another setback for The Prince continues to affect his standing on the roster.

#4. Bayley’s storyline injury stole her WrestleMania 41 moment

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria were ready to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on Sunday. However, The Role Model was attacked backstage on Saturday and taken out of the contest due to a storyline injury.

The injury meant Lyra Valkyria had to find another partner for the contest. While the Women’s Intercontinental Champion did not suffer due to the change, it was heartbreaking to see Bayley lose out on this year’s ‘Mania.

The Role Model has worked hard over the years to put many stars over and become a locker room leader. She could have been kept in the match, while Lyra could have been removed with a storyline injury sustained after an attack by a future challenger.

#3. Becky Lynch had one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory

Bayley’s storyline injury left the door open for a huge return by Becky Lynch. Many fans saw her return coming as she has been a mentor for Lyra Valkyria and faced her in NXT.

The Man helped Lyra Valkyria defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

It was a huge win for Becky after her blockbuster return. The result helped her make headlines and put her on top of the roster right away.

#2. Roman Reigns will find it hard to claw back to the top after WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns walked into WrestleMania 41 alone and left the arena alone. Only for a couple of minutes did it look like he had his Wiseman back with him, and he was as ecstatic as ever.

Reigns became the biggest loser of WrestleMania 41 when not only was he betrayed by Paul Heyman again, but also Stomped and pinned by his archrival, Seth Rollins. The twist in the tale was too much for The Tribal Chief.

WWE will build a sensational story around the result of the Triple Threat match in the coming weeks. However, many will feel sorry for what happened to Roman Reigns in the ring.

#1. Jey Uso proved himself against WWE’s finest

Jey Uso did the unthinkable on Saturday when he opened the show with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Yeet Master made The Ring General tap out to a chokehold that had many fans divided.

Jey became only the second man after Ilja Dragunov to make Gunther lose to a submission hold. It was a good way to put the final touches on their rivalry.

The win awarded Jey Uso his first singles world title win in the company. It was a big moment for Rikishi’s family as Jey became arguably the biggest winner of this year’s WrestleMania.

