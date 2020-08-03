3 Biggest WWE Superstars who came from other companies, and 3 who were created in WWE itself

When one looks back at WWE's history and compares it with that of pro-wrestling as a whole, it isn't hard to understand how much influence this single promotion has had on the business. WWE has been around for decades and was bought off by Vince McMahon from his father, around four decades ago. Ever since then, Vince made it a point to work towards turning the company into one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world.

With decades' worth of history, it isn't a surprise that some of the biggest Superstars in this business were created in WWE itself. These legends of the ring have etched their name in wrestling history courtesy their must-watch performances in the ring and their ability to engage the fans while holding a mic.

On the other hand, there have been numerous megastars who weren't created in WWE. They made it big in other promotions and utilized that popularity to make their way to WWE. Let's take a look at 3 Superstars from each category in the following list.

#6 AJ Styles (became big elsewhere before making his way to WWE)

AJ Styles

AJ Styles kicked off his pro-wrestling career way back int the late 90s and was featured in WCW during the promotion's final weeks before it was bought off by Vince McMahon. Styles soon had a WWE tryout but it didn't lead to the company offering him a contract. He went on to work for several other promotions over the next one year or so, and also signed a deal with Total Nonstop Action, a promotion created by former WCW star Jeff Jarrett. He remained with the company for the next decade or so, becoming one of the biggest and most popular stars in the wrestling business in the process.

Styles went back to the Independent circuit and had a two-year stint with NJPW as well, where he won the IWGP World title on two occasions. By this point, Styles had become a legit in-ring legend and possibly the greatest wrestler of his generation. He signed a contract with WWE in 2016, and the rest is history. Styles was used incredibly well in WWE, contrary to what many feared at the time. He had feuds with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Chris Jericho, and is a 2-time WWE Champion. He is currently the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, and will certainly go down as one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history.