3 blockbuster feuds for Becky Lynch after WWE WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Lita emerged victorious over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in a very enjoyable 6-woman tag team match. All six women in the match put in a wonderful shift, but the pedigree of the babyface team proved too much for Bayley's crew. Ironically, the Role Model was the one who ended up being pinned despite being the most experienced member of her team.

Becky Lynch pinned the three-time women's champion after a Chick Kick, Litasault and Manhandle Slam from the second rope. This effectively ended an eight-month-long feud between The Man and Damage CTRL, freeing up everyone involved to enter fresh storylines. So who will be next to tangle with Big Time Becks?

Here's a look at three blockbuster potential feuds for Becky Lynch in the wake of WrestleMania 39

#3: A Trish Stratus heel turn could set up a huge WWE Summerslam encounter

They did that on purpose Trish really had me thinking she was about to turn heel and hit Becky from behind when she stepped back hereThey did that on purpose #WrestleMania Trish really had me thinking she was about to turn heel and hit Becky from behind when she stepped back here 😭😭They did that on purpose #WrestleMania https://t.co/GivOplvTJV

Towards WrestleMania 39, reports began circulating that WWE was planning a heel turn for Trish Stratus, leading to a feud with Becky Lynch. Many fans expected this to come to pass at the Show of Shows, resulting in a Damage CTRL win. It didn't transpire that way, but it can still happen, most likely on WWE RAW.

The motivation is clear, with Stratus not having a championship and watching Lynch hold one with her best friend. The Hall of Famer could seek one more taste of glory by beating one of the current best in the world. It's definitely a Summerslam-worthy non-title feud for a women's division sorely lacking in big-time feuds outside the title picture.

#2: Becky Lynch and Lita could be challenged by the winners of the women's showcase match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

The WWE Women's Tag Team championships were not defended on Night 1 of WrestleMania. The champions, Lita and Becky Lynch, were instead involved in a 6-woman tag team match where they ended up on the winning side. Night 2 will play host to the women's fatal four-way tag team showcase match.

What if the champions pull double duty and challenge the winners to an impromptu match like we already saw with Pat McAfee and The Miz? What if the winners are given the opportunity on RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania? Both of these outcomes would help calm the feeling among fans that the titles were not defended.

Imagine how blockbuster it would be if the winning team was Shayna Baszler and Lynch's infamous rival, Ronda Rousey!

#1: Could Becky Lynch move to SmackDown and challenge Rhea Ripley?

The Man is a 4-time SmackDown Women's champion

Becky Lynch is something of a Queenmaker in WWE. The Man has had high-profile feuds with almost every top star in the women's division, be it Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair or Asuka. She was instrumental in solidifying Belair as a top star and helping the likes of Liv Morgan rise to world championship status.

One woman she is yet to have a memorable feud with is new SmackDown Women's champion Rhea Ripley. Although both women have been on RAW for years, they have rarely crossed paths. This could change if Lynch transitions from the tag team scene and moves to the blue brand.

Working with her would do Ripley a world of good as a champion, and it would be a high-profile entry feud on the blue brand fitting for the six-time women's champion.

