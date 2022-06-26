3 Blockbuster feuds that could start in WWE after Money in the Bank 2022

Money in the Bank 2022 is scheduled for this Saturday, July 2. While the premium live event has been the talk of the town lately, it can be argued that the match card for the show seems predictable and doesn't look appealing.

The absence of Roman Reigns, plus WWE booking a few fillers for the event, has further worsened the case. However, with the event nearly a week away, WWE still has ample time to spice things up.

On another note, Money in the Bank will witness many filler feuds reaching their climax. Given that the next landmark in WWE's caravan will be SummerSlam, the company is expected to lay down the bread crumbs for several blockbuster feuds for its biggest event of the summer post-MITB.

In this piece, we look at three high-profile feuds that could be in store for us following July 2:

#3. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw "And speaking of @WWERollins , you did my boy @CodyRhodes dirty when you hit him with a sledgehammer in the chest. So I think I wanna hit you in the back with a ladder, bro." "And speaking of @WWERollins, you did my boy @CodyRhodes dirty when you hit him with a sledgehammer in the chest. So I think I wanna hit you in the back with a ladder, bro."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/uzvHTvQ3tf

The previous episode of RAW saw Seth Rollins lay waste to Riddle following the latter's match against Omos. The Architect stomped The Original Bro, laying down the foundation for a mouth-watering feud in the coming days.

While it was rumored that Seth Rollins could reignite his rivalry against Roman Reigns, given Randy Orton's injury, it didn't come to fruition. However, the top heel of the red brand engaging in a feud with the former United States Champion would surely make for an interesting watch.

Although he has succumbed to two back-to-back losses, Riddle still has a lot of momentum behind him. The Original Bro has always been impressive inside the ring, and a feud against The Visionary would surely help his career branch out.

#2. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship

While Rhea Ripley was scheduled to take on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank, she was ruled out of the event after failing to clear medical tests. However, recent reports suggest that The Eradicator will return to action very soon.

On another note, as reported previously by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bianca Belair is likely to defend her title against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. So it looks like a three-way feud between The EST, Big Time Becks, and The Eradicator could be in store for us post-Money in the Bank.

A three-way feud of such magnitude between three top names on the women's roster would surely be best for business. The trio of Becky, Bianca, and Ripley are proven performers, and this can blow off all charts if WWE books it right.

#1. John Cena vs. Theory for the United States Championship

As per reports, John Cena is likely to lock horns with Theory in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam. Thus, a high-profile feud between The Cenation Leader and the upstart could be on the cards following July 2.

While Theory is scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, the 24-year-old dropping the title seems a bit distant. Thus, expect this feud to revolve around the coveted title.

On another note, it would be interesting to see how WWE handles booking the same. While Theory will likely interrupt Cena on the upcoming RAW, don't be surprised if The Cenation Leader takes out the current champion after his match at Money in the Bank.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should John Cena face Theory at SummerSlam? Yes No 48 votes so far