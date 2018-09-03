3 Blockbuster Matches Involving The Shield That Must Happen Soon

Aaron H
03 Sep 2018, 22:52 IST

The original Shield reunion was spoiled last year due to Dean Ambrose going down with a significant injury, but upon his return, WWE wasted no time in picking up right where they left off, as Rollins, Ambrose, and Reigns once again reunited almost immediately after the previously injured Ambrose returned.

During their original run as a trio, The Shield took on factions such as Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista), The Wyatt Family, and The Authority. While those matches were a big deal at the time, they wouldn't be nearly as huge as any potential match-up involving the trio would be now simply because all three men have been successful as singles wrestlers, thus meaning that they're way more popular now than they were four years ago.

So, who's going to step up and challenge The Shield now that they're back together? Well, after last week's edition of Monday Night Raw, we already have a pretty good idea of who they're going to face off with first, so let's go ahead and start with that.

#3 The Shield vs. Ziggler, McIntyre, and Strowman

WWE shockingly decided to turn Braun Strowman heel, which was pretty puzzling to say the least, as the current number one contender for the Universal Championship has been the hottest babyface in the company for quite a while now.

But, like anything else, it's an attempt to get Roman Reigns over, which, as history has told us, probably won't work. But, one thing that is pretty clear is that, at some point in the near future, and possibly on tonight's edition of Raw, WWE will do a six-man tag between The Shield and Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman.

When the match happens, I wouldn't be surprised to see The Shield win, but that doesn't mean it'll be the end of Strowman going after Reigns, or that it'll be the last time The Shield has to deal with Braun Strowman, and I'll explain the reason why later in this list.

