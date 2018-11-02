3 blockbuster matches that could happen at Survivor Series

Rumors of a one-on-one match between The Deadman and Shawn Michaels for the last time ever have cropped up all over the internet.

Survivor Series is WWE's one of the 'big four' pay-per-views along with Wrestlemania, Summerslam and Royal Rumble. It is a highly anticipated event which has given the WWE universe many epic battles and memories in the past.

With Survivor Series 2018 just around the corner, WWE fans are all hyped up and eager to witness this epic saga. Even though the event is still 20 days away, rumors and speculations have been making rounds all over the internet for quite some time now.

While WWE has already announced the first fixture featuring Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey going one on one against Smackdown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a 'Champion versus Champion' match, there are a few blockbuster matches fans are dying to witness on November 18.

So, today in this article I present to you 3 blockbuster matches rumoured to happen at Survivor Series.

#3 Raw's Universal Champion Braun Strowman versus Smackdown's Champion AJ Styles

If everything goes as expected then Strowman may win the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

After Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal title to take his time off the WWE ring to treat his leukemia, Braun Strowman versus Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one contest was made official for Crown Jewel. Now, given Lesnar will be making his return to UFC anytime soon, The Monster among Men is expected to be crowned as the new Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.

Also, AJ Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at Crown Jewel, however, Joe winning the title looks highly unlikely. And as per Cbssports, a potential match between Styles and Strowman may be in store for Survivor Series.

Thus, a mouth-watering 'Champion vs Champion' match may totally be in store for November 18.

An epic encounter between the Monster among Men and The Phenomenal one has the caliber to main-event any match-card and it could be one of the best matches of the show if it happens.

