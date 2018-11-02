×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 blockbuster matches that could happen at Survivor Series

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    02 Nov 2018, 18:14 IST

Rumors of a one-on-one match between The Deadman and Shawn Michaels for the last time ever have cropped up all over the internet.
Rumors of a one-on-one match between The Deadman and Shawn Michaels for the last time ever have cropped up all over the internet.

Survivor Series is WWE's one of the 'big four' pay-per-views along with Wrestlemania, Summerslam and Royal Rumble. It is a highly anticipated event which has given the WWE universe many epic battles and memories in the past.

With Survivor Series 2018 just around the corner, WWE fans are all hyped up and eager to witness this epic saga. Even though the event is still 20 days away, rumors and speculations have been making rounds all over the internet for quite some time now.

While WWE has already announced the first fixture featuring Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey going one on one against Smackdown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a 'Champion versus Champion' match, there are a few blockbuster matches fans are dying to witness on November 18.

So, today in this article I present to you 3 blockbuster matches rumoured to happen at Survivor Series.


#3 Raw's Universal Champion Braun Strowman versus Smackdown's Champion AJ Styles

If everything goes as expected then Strowman may win the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel
If everything goes as expected then Strowman may win the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

After Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal title to take his time off the WWE ring to treat his leukemia, Braun Strowman versus Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one contest was made official for Crown Jewel. Now, given Lesnar will be making his return to UFC anytime soon, The Monster among Men is expected to be crowned as the new Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.

Also, AJ Styles will be defending his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at Crown Jewel, however, Joe winning the title looks highly unlikely. And as per Cbssports, a potential match between Styles and Strowman may be in store for Survivor Series.

Thus, a mouth-watering 'Champion vs Champion' match may totally be in store for November 18.

An epic encounter between the Monster among Men and The Phenomenal one has the caliber to main-event any match-card and it could be one of the best matches of the show if it happens.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 AJ Styles Braun Strowman Leisure Reading
Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Just a fan and a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything and everything related to it.
5 Biggest things that prove Survivor Series could be the...
RELATED STORY
4 matches which could happen at WWE Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Matches that might happen at Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Fantasy Matches for Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
SK's Take: WWE Planning A Blockbuster Women's Match at...
RELATED STORY
5 Pitches to make Survivor Series better
RELATED STORY
4 Survivor Series Matches which WWE changed at the last...
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: 3 dream matches fans would love to see
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Survivor Series 2018 Should be Brand Warfare
RELATED STORY
Survivor Series 2018: Predicting the full match-card 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us