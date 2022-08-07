3 Blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for Clash at the Castle 2022 

WWE's next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, is scheduled for September 3, 2022. The event will emanate live from the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The company has already announced two huge matches for the event so far. While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler.

On top of that, the finals of the Women's Tag Team Titles tournament are also scheduled to take place at the Clash at the Castle. In case you didn't know, it was announced on Friday's SmackDown that a tournament will be held to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions will begin on RAW.

With Triple H at the helm of things, fans can expect another strong showing at Clash at the Castle. On that note, let's take a look at three huge matches that the company could be planning for September 3:

#3. Bianca Belair defends her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley at Clash at the Castle

After making a sensational return to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, Bayley, along with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, went after Bianca Belair on the fallout episode of RAW. The trio first attacked Becky Lynch backstage before engaging in a brawl with Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

Given how things unfolded, there's no denying the fact that Bayley is in line to get a shot at Belair next.

WWE seems to be planning a massive match between The Role Model and The EST for the RAW Women's Championship. Fans can expect the creative team to book the same for Clash at the Castle.

#2. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE @WWE



Who would you like to see enter the tournament? BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw!Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown https://t.co/pH6kKH7Bun

After returning alongside Bayley at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY seems to be headed towards a feud against Asuka & Alexa Bliss. The duo joined forces with Bayley to attack Asuka and Bliss on the previous episode of RAW.

Meanwhile, the tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions will commence on the upcoming episode of RAW. Fans can expect the aforementioned teams to make it into the finals of the same.

On another note, the rumors of Sasha Banks & Naomi making their much-awaited return to WWE have been rife as of late. The former tag team champs are rumored to make their return anytime before Clash at the Castle.

Thus, WWE could have The Boss & Glow return in the coming days to add themselves to the ongoing feud between SKY & Kai vs. Asuka & Bliss resulting in a blockbuster match on September 3.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Friday's SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre confront Roman Reigns. However, while making his way to the ring, The Scottish Warrior was attacked by the returning Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion laid out McIntyre before signaling a warning to The Tribal Chief.

On another note, there have been reports of WWE planning to take one title away from Reigns. Who knows, Kross might very well be the one to do so.

Given the recent turn of events, it wouldn't be surprising if WWE adds Karrion Kross to the Championship match between McIntyre and Reigns to make it a triple threat match with just one title on the line.

