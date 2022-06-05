3 Bold Predictions for Hell in a Cell 2022: Released star returns and takes out Vince McMahon, Massive betrayal, Huge Money in the Bank entrant announced

We are merely hours away from WWE's next major show. Hell in a Cell 2022 will take place this Sunday live from the All-State Arena in Chicago.

WWE has been under a lot of scrutiny for the match card of the show. Seven matches have been announced so far and only one of them is from SmackDown. Additionally, several major stars and champions are set to miss the event, severely hurting its credibility. To make up for all of this, we might see the company take some bold steps.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at three bold predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same. How excited are you for the show?

#3 Bayley returns and announces her entry into the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Ted @TedBayRose Hell In A Cell is a key PPV in Bayley's story.



• HIAC 2019: Hugger's last appearance



• HIAC 2020: the match with Sasha who ended her historic reign of 380



• HIAC 2021: Bayley's last match on PPV before the injury



I think HIAC 2022 will be the place of her return

One of the biggest names on the WWE roster that is currently out of action is Bayley. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is recovering from an injury that she suffered last year while training at the WWE Performance Center.

Fans have been hoping to see her return since the Royal Rumble earlier this year but that hasn't yet happened. We might see The Role Model finally make her long-awaited comeback this weekend at Hell in a Cell. WWE could use her to hype up the upcoming Money in the Bank event, which will no longer be a stadium show. She could generate interest by announcing herself as the first entrant in this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#2 Finn Balor turns on AJ Styles and Liv Morgan and joins The Judgment Day

Wrestling News And Rumors - #HIAC @eWrestlingNews_ WWE #HIAC - The combined forces of Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan will look to stand against scourge that is The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 5.

One of the most exciting matches at Hell in a Cell that fans are looking forward to is the six-person mixed tag team match. The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) will be taking on the babyface team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. While many expected this to become a Hell in a Cell match, that is not the case as of the writing of this article.

Now, Edge has made it clear that he's looking for more recruits for his faction. The last two Premium Live Events have seen new members join him. It was Damian Priest first at WrestleMania 38 and then Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash. This trend might continue at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 as well.

Fans are loving the alliance between Styles and Balor due to their past as part of The Bullet Club. However, this is where WWE could swerve everyone by having Balor turn on his partners and join hands with Edge. A heel Balor teaming up with The Rated-R Superstar could be an interesting storyline and help him return to the main event scene.

#1 "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt returns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 and takes out Vince McMahon

Bray Wyatt and Vince McMahon on RAW in 2020

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been in the news for his recent tweets where he teased being ready to return to the ring. While there's no confirmation on what the future holds for him yet, one can't deny the possibility of a WWE return. If Cody Rhodes can return, anyone can.

While his return alone would be a massive moment, it needs to be justified with an interesting storyline as well. What if The Fiend is back to take revenge on the chairman of the company Vince McMahon? There was a brief segment on RAW in 2020 where The Fiend and Vince McMahon confronted each other in the ring. While it led to nothing, fans were really intrigued by the possibility of these two characters interacting.

If WWE wants to go all in and get the fans jumping out of their seats in excitement, we might see The Fiend return and take out Vince McMahon at Hell in a Cell this weekend. This would be a much better idea than having him reunite with Alexa Bliss or having him interfere in the Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

