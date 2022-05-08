3 Bold Predictions for WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Top 7-time champion returns, Huge name joins AJ Styles and Finn Balor

We are mere hours away from the latest WWE premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash 2022. The show will air live from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, and will feature several rematches from WrestleMania 38.

Now, the card isn't that exciting, and only one title will be on the line, with Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. WWE really needs to pull up their sleeves and make some bold booking decisions to shake things up for their programming.

Let's take a look at three bold predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

#3 Cody Rhodes joins hands with AJ Styles and Finn Balor at WrestleMania Backlash

AJ Styles is set to go one-on-one with Edge at WrestleMania Backlash again tonight. The two faced each other at WrestleMania 38, where the Rated R Superstar emerged victorious thanks to his newly-formed stable with Damian Priest.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, former Universal Champion Finn Balor saved Styles from a beatdown at the hands of Edge and Priest. The two then shared a heartfelt moment in the ring, teasing the start of a dream alliance.

Now, there have been rumors of more stars joining the heel faction of Edge. We might see someone like Ciampa be the one to give in to his dark side and join Judgment Day. However, an interesting twist would be to even things up for the babyfaces, with Cody Rhodes joining hands with Styles and Balor.

All three of the stars were once part of the infamous Bullet Club, and their alliance could turn out to be something exceptional.

#2 Tensions are teased between RK-Bro

One of the biggest matches announced for the show is a six-man tag team match as Randy Orton, Riddle, and Drew McIntyre will take on the trio of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Now, fans have seen this match multiple times recently at live events, and WWE really needs to do something interesting here. Many have theorized that McIntyre could pick up the victory for his team by cleanly pinning Roman Reigns. However, this is too small of a stage for the Tribal Chief to take his first pinfall loss after such a historic run.

Another interesting direction that WWE could take is by letting The Bloodline pick up the victory and then tease tensions between RK-Bro. The alliance of Randy Orton and Riddle has been fun to watch, but we all know sooner or later, it will come to an end. Could WWE pull the trigger or at least sow the seeds of a heel turn from either of the two stars at WrestleMania Backlash itself?

#1 Alexa Bliss returns at WrestleMania Backlash

One of the biggest names missing from the current roster is Alexa Bliss. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion has been away from WWE television for a few months now. While it's true that Bliss was busy with her wedding, she recently stated that she's just waiting for a call from WWE to return.

WrestleMania Backlash might be a good platform for her to return. There are several directions that the company could go in with Bliss. She could swap brands and confront the winner of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Alternatively, WWE could show a return vignette of her at WrestleMania Backlash, with Bliss making it clear that she's coming after RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Another interesting idea could be for her to join the Judgment Day with Edge and Damian Priest.

