3 bold predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

This Saturday night, WWE will present the 37th edition of the historic Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from Tropicana Field in Florida.

Over the years, the show has produced many iconic moments, from Edge and John Cena's surprise returns to Asuka winning the first-ever Women's Rumble match in 2018.

With many fans expecting it to be one of the show's best iterations, we will look at three bold predictions for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#3. The Great One goes after The Tribal Chief

On WWE RAW: Day 1, The Rock stunned the fans as he made his shocking return to the company. During his promo, he teased a showdown against Roman Reigns, with fans starting to believe that a dream match between them may finally happen.

At Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. With many expecting The Tribal Chief to win the contest, fans may see Rocky look to confront his cousin after the match has come to an end.

During a recent interview on ESPN's First Take, The Rock gave his thoughts on a potential WrestleMania showdown against the Head of the Table.

"If myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us in the main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all-time."

#2. A new WWE star debuts and wins the Rumble

In September last year, WWE announced that they had signed the former TBS Champion and AEW star Jade Cargill.

Possessing athletic skills most could only dream of, and with the charisma to back it up, Cargill was undoubtedly one of the biggest signings the company has made for quite some time.

Since then, barring a few backstage appearances, Jade has yet to make her in-ring debut. Given the scale of the Royal Rumble match, this Saturday may be the perfect time for her to make her in-ring debut and go on to win the bout itself.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Jade Cargill laid out her aspirations and goals for her time in WWE.

"I understand what I’m here for. I want to capture gold and I want to headline WrestleMania, but none of that is handed out. I want to work to create those phenomenal moments. I want to have marquee matches, I want to get people talking, and I want to create something bigger than myself. That means I have even more to prove. I’m going to show there is no one like me. I’ve proved everybody wrong my entire life. That’s been my journey–I’m undeniable. Always bet on Jade. If people still don’t like me, I bet you they still tune in."

If she does indeed want to be the main event of WrestleMania, then one way she can do that is to win the Royal Rumble match this weekend.

#1. WWE wins the bidding war of 2024

Another top AEW star that has long been rumored to jump ship to WWE is the former All Elite Wrestling World Champion, MJF.

It has long been common knowledge that his contract with AEW is set to expire this year, and Max has made it public knowledge that he does not know which company he will end up performing for.

Speaking on Wrestling With Freddie, Friedman gave an insight into what either company would have to do for him to commit his long-term future to them.

"WWE is going to be willing to do whatever it takes to get me to jump ship because to have me, is to pretty much take a sniper rifle and shoot the heart of All Elite Wrestling. I’m the glue. Everybody around me hates my guts. Everybody wants to punch me in the face. I am the top-tier guy that everybody has a problem with. When you take your biggest antagonist, even though, personally, I feel I’m the protagonist, I’m salt of the earth, but when you take your biggest antagonist and you take them away, what do you have."

Since losing his World Title at Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023, fans have not seen or heard from MJF, which has led to many speculating if he is indeed on his way to WWE.

If he makes the switch, where is it better for him to make his debut than in the Royal Rumble match?

