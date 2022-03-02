MJF on why WWE will do "whatever it takes" to sign him from AEW

MJF feels that WWE may pull out all the stops to acquirie him from AEW as he is the heart of the promotion.

The Long Islander has quickly risen to become one of the most well-known faces in AEW and WWE is reportedly interested in signing him in the future. He has worked with the biggest names in the promotion, including the likes of Chris Jericho and CM Punk.

While speaking to Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, AEW star MJF predicted that WWE will do whatever is necessary to sign him when his contract expires in 2024. He said:

"I think WWE is going to be willing to do whatever it takes to get me to jump ship, because to have me is to pretty much take a sniper rifle and shoot the heart of All Elite Wrestling, 'cause that's what I am. I'm the glue because everybody around me hates my guts. Everybody wants to punch me in the face. I am the top tier guy that everybody has a problem with. When you take your biggest antagonist - even though, personally, I feel I'm a protagonist - when you take your biggest antagonist and you take them away, what do you have? What is the Batman without The Joker? He's nobody. He's not intriguing."

MJF added that he has no problem playing the villain since it has been so lucrative for him:

"There's no success without having that thorn in your side. I got no problem being that thorn because it takes me a sh*t ton of money. So, to answer your question, Fred, yeah, I do believe that these people are going to shill out a lot of cash for me." (From 19:30 to 20:31)

MJF feels that he's one of the greatest talkers in pro wrestling presently, and that he's capable of making people "feel" something that a lot of his peers aren't capable of doing.

MJF could be in WWE in 2024 when his contract expires in AEW

The AEW star revealed on the same podcast that his contract expires on January 1, 2024. MJF previously teased joining WWE after Edge and The Miz referenced him on RAW.

“I’m not mad, I completely understand it. And who knows, I might be working with those two guys in 2024," said MJF.

The 25-year-old has been with AEW since its inception, but if he continues to rise as a star in the promotion, Vince McMahon may want to prise him away from his arch-rival.

