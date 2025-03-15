3 Botches you missed on WWE SmackDown this week

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from Barcelona, Spain. It had fans pumped up thanks to multiple enthralling segments, from a massive title change, Stratton’s high-risk leap, the WrestleMania card taking shape, mystery vignettes, and much more.

However, some botches also occurred on the weekly show. This article rewinds to look at three particular botches that fans might have missed on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, featuring top Bloodline superstars.

#3. Jimmy Uso WWE United States Championship botch

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a promo exchange between newly crowned United States Champion LA Knight and former Undisputed Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

When Big Jim came out with intentions of earning US Title contention, during the promo battle, he mistakenly called the WWE United States Championship the “US Tag Titles”.

#2. Solo Sikoa almost dropped an f-bomb

Solo Sikoa's group interrupted the promo featuring Jimmy Uso and LA Knight. The leader of the heel faction started trash-talking his brother and Knight. During the segment, he made a massive mistake. The Street Champion stumbled, seemingly forgetting what he had to say.

This forced Sikoa to break his character on television and drop an F-bomb. Even Jimmy Uso couldn’t control his laughter. However, the entire segment was trimmed out of the published episode from the USA Network, as the show aired in the US at a different time zone.

The exchange eventually led to a six-man tag team match also involving Braun Strowman.

#1. Jacob Fatu’s missed spot

The feud between the behemoths Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman is nowhere close to a conclusion. The intensity between the two is reaching new heights with every passing week.

This week wasn’t any different, as Strowman and Fatu once again got into a fight. During their battle, the Samoan Werewolf made a massive botch and missed a spot.

Eagle-eyed WWE fans shared footage of the mistake made by Jacob Fatu, where the Samoan Werewolf launched himself at Braun Strowman, breaking the barricade. It appears that Strowman was a bit far away from the barricade.

Fatu launched himself into the air, breaking the entire barricade without even connecting himself to the Monster Amongst Man, making it look awkward.

