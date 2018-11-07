3 Botches That You Probably Missed On Monday Night Raw (October 5th, 2018)

There were a number of botches this week on Raw

It was the penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Survivor Series this week and WWE made the trip over to British shores to present their two main roster shows from Manchester, England.

Whilst Monday Night Raw housed a number of Survivor Series announcements, there wasn't anything groundbreaking that took place on this week's show which could easily be described as a solid show that didn't see many stars forced to break a sweat throughout the show.

Whilst there were a number of memorable moments this week since AOP lifted their first Championships on the main roster, there were also a number of botches that the casual wrestling fan may have missed.

#3 The Brawl That Started It All

It was a shaky start to Raw this week

This week's episode of Raw kicked off with Baron Corbin, who named Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as the first two names for the Raw Survivor Series team before he was interrupted by Braun Strowman.

Strowman took out the security who were surrounding the ring to protect Baron Corbin and actually tripped over one of the men as he looked to take them all out in record time. He then turned his attention to the crowd of WWE stars on the ramp and brawled with Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre.

What wasn't picked up on the TV cameras was the fact that Drake Maverick fell over when he was trying to run away, but managed to pick himself back up and head to the back before he was stood on. There were a number of botches throughout the segment as the WWE Universe took over and refused to allow Corbin to speak, but the biggest issue was the fact that there were too many people on stage and they all got in each other's way.

Security wasn't ready for Braun pic.twitter.com/CE9Nw0ztJo — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) November 6, 2018

