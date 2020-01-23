3 botches you missed this week on AEW Dynamite (January 22, 2020)

There were some interesting botches this week on Dynamite

AEW Dynamite took place onboard Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea this week, and it saw not only a title change when Kenny Omega and Adam Page were able to defeat SCU in the opening bout, but also several botches.

The fact that the show was on the top deck of a cruise ship brought with it a few issues, but the show wasn't presented live, which meant that the production team could easily have edited out several botches that occurred.

Jericho promised that the show would be live on the ship next year, which means that there could be a whole host of issues if this year was anything to go by.

#3 Priscilla Kelly misses by a mile

Priscilla Kelly made her debut in singles competition as part of AEW this week when she went one-on-one with Dr. Britt Baker. Interestingly, Baker is usually the woman who is added to this list every week, but it was Kelly's offense which was the problem this week.

Hell's Favorite Harlot tried to deliver a kick to the real-life dentist mid-way through their match, but it was miles off target, so it was obvious that the video had been edited to make the move look less of a botch. It was still apparent that the kick didn't land, but Baker still sold it.

#2 Aubrey Edwards had one hell of a match

The Jurassic Express took on Chris Jericho & Proud and Powerful onboard the cruise, and interestingly, this was a match where Aubrey Edwards seemed to have several issues.

Marko Stunt was tagged in by Luchasaurus at one point in the encounter, but when he came in and delivered the splash, Edwards refused to make the count since she didn't see the tag. Stunt protested that he was legal, but she wouldn't have any of it, and the action instead continued.

Later in the match, Stunt was tagged in again and he looked to pin Chris Jericho, Aubrey jumped over Jericho to count the pin, and it seemed as though she had already counted to three, making the crowd think that Marko had pinned the World Champion, on second glance, that wasn't the case, as Aubrey brought her hand down but didn't count to three.

#1 The wind caused problems with the pyrotechnics

Having pyrotechnics on-board a cruise ship was always going to cause issues, but the pyro at last night's AEW Dynamite show caused several stars issues because the wind began to blow it into their faces.

The most obvious issue came when The Jurassic Express made their way to the ring, and Marko was unable to walk through whilst the pyro was blowing towards him. Jungle Boy was then burnt by the other pyros and is seen attempting to show Luchasaurus what the pyros had done to his mid-section.

Chris Jericho then had the pyro blown into his eye, before Cody Rhodes struggled to get down the ramp because of the smoke when he made his entrance.