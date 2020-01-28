3 botches you missed this week on RAW (January 27, 2020)

Last night's episode of RAW contained some interesting botches

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW streamed live from San Antonio, Texas, and included the fall out from this past weekend's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Interestingly, the biggest talking point will probably be Randy Orton's untimely attack on Edge to end the show, but there were several other talking points throughout.

Drew McIntyre targetted Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship, Asuka set her sights on The Queen, and Andrade looks to be out of action for a while as Humberto Carrillo decided to turn the tables by delivering a shocking Hammerlock DDT on the outside.

It was an episode of RAW that was stacked as expected, coming off another incredible Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but even though there was some incredible action, there were still some interesting botches.

#3 Charlotte should have gone for a small package

Charlotte won the Women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night and was allowed to announce who she had chosen to face at WrestleMania last night, but The Queen opted to make the Champion wait and was then interrupted by The Women's Tag Team Champions.

Asuka and Charlotte then faced off just one night after The Empress of Tomorrow failed to lift the RAW Women's Championship, but it wasn't the match that many fans expected. The biggest botch came in the closing stages of the match when Asuka was looking for a small package but it appears that Charlotte forgot the spot and instead decided to lock in the Figure 8. The transition was quick enough and wasn't noticeable, but many fans still spotted it.

#2 Samoa Joe faceplants the floor

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe continued their feud with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy last night on RAW when they were handed a RAW Tag Team Championship match. The Viking Raiders took out The Authors of Pain ahead of the match to ensure that KO and Joe weren't interrupted.

The match was leaning in their favor before Joe performed a Suicide Dive to the outside and it completely missed Buddy Murphy. Joe hit the floor face first before the show then went onto an ad break, but when RAW came back, The Samoan Submission Machine had been sent to the back after suffering an injury, and Owens was left to go it alone.

Owens was rolled up by Murphy after a distraction from Seth Rollins, which meant that the Champions were able to retain in what had turned out to be a handicap match.

#1 MVP's 619 botch

Montel Vontavious Porter returned to Monday Night RAW this week and was able to take on Rey Mysterio just hours after his surprise return at the Rumble. MVP and Mysterio have had some impressive matches over the years, but Porter wasn't setting the world alight with his showing last night.

Mysterio went for the 619 in the closing stages of the match and MVP moved out of the way, but the kick was supposed to hit him in the back and MVP moved too quickly, which meant that he was forced to just fall on the floor and act as though he had been hit.

This was the finish of the match since Mysterio then delivered a splash to his back for the win, which made the botch look even worse.