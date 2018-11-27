×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Botches you probably missed on Monday Night Raw (26th, November 2018)

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
823   //    27 Nov 2018, 10:24 IST

It was another Raw full of botches this week
It was another Raw full of botches this week

Monday Night Raw emanated from Milwaukee Wisconsin tonight and there was an obvious lack of star power since the likes of Dean Ambrose and Braun Strowman didn't appear as part of the show live and in person.

There were a number of shocking segments much like Alexa Bliss opening up a forum to the WWE Universe with Sasha Banks and Bayley and then Nia Jax once again bringing up the fact that she knocked out Becky Lynch as a way to get cheap heat.

Seth Rollins brought back the Intercontinental Championship open challenge, which was answered by a returning Dolph Ziggler, who reportedly was struggling with a foot injury, but he's now been able to push that to one side and almost lifted the title for the seventh time.

Whilst Raw was seen by many fans as quite a poor episode this week, there were some interesting botches that many of the WWE Universe may have missed.

#3 Ronda Rousey's promo

Rousey once again tripped over on the mic
Rousey once again tripped over on the mic

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at TLC next month and the build-up to that match has obviously already started, with Jax declaring that "The Facebreaker" will add another name to her list.

Obviously, Rousey had to come out and respond to Jax and once again it turned into a botchy promo from the Champion before Tamina Snuka and The Irresistible Force attempted to attack the former UFC Champion and Natalya made the save.

Sadly, Natalya didn't make it to the ring, since she was attacked by The Riott Squad and Rousey then cleaned house and delivered a terrible Judo throw to Liv Morgan that looked like it could have given her another concussion. It was just an all-round rough night for Rousey.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Ronda Rousey Baron Corbin
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
3 Botches you probably missed on Raw (November 19th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 Botches That You Probably Missed On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
3 Botches you probably missed on Raw (November 12th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Missed This Week On Raw (September 17th, 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Probably Missed This Week On Raw (October...
RELATED STORY
3 Botches you probably missed on Raw (August 20th)
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Probably Missed On This Week Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
3 Botches You Probably Missed On Raw
RELATED STORY
5 Botches You Probably Missed On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
4 Botches You Probably Missed On Raw: September 3rd 2018,
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us