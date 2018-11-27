3 Botches you probably missed on Monday Night Raw (26th, November 2018)

It was another Raw full of botches this week

Monday Night Raw emanated from Milwaukee Wisconsin tonight and there was an obvious lack of star power since the likes of Dean Ambrose and Braun Strowman didn't appear as part of the show live and in person.

There were a number of shocking segments much like Alexa Bliss opening up a forum to the WWE Universe with Sasha Banks and Bayley and then Nia Jax once again bringing up the fact that she knocked out Becky Lynch as a way to get cheap heat.

Seth Rollins brought back the Intercontinental Championship open challenge, which was answered by a returning Dolph Ziggler, who reportedly was struggling with a foot injury, but he's now been able to push that to one side and almost lifted the title for the seventh time.

Whilst Raw was seen by many fans as quite a poor episode this week, there were some interesting botches that many of the WWE Universe may have missed.

#3 Ronda Rousey's promo

Rousey once again tripped over on the mic

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at TLC next month and the build-up to that match has obviously already started, with Jax declaring that "The Facebreaker" will add another name to her list.

Obviously, Rousey had to come out and respond to Jax and once again it turned into a botchy promo from the Champion before Tamina Snuka and The Irresistible Force attempted to attack the former UFC Champion and Natalya made the save.

Sadly, Natalya didn't make it to the ring, since she was attacked by The Riott Squad and Rousey then cleaned house and delivered a terrible Judo throw to Liv Morgan that looked like it could have given her another concussion. It was just an all-round rough night for Rousey.

Rough night ronda pic.twitter.com/TKt9NwNM1N — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) November 27, 2018

