3 Botches You Probably Missed On Raw (August 27th)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11.16K // 29 Aug 2018, 01:48 IST

It certainly was an interesting episode of Raw this week

This week's episode of Raw centered around the fallout from The Shield's reunion as Braun Strowman reacted to being outnumbered on last week's show. There were a number of highlights this week as Toronto's own Trish Stratus made her return to WWE whilst there was another match made official for Hell in a Cell.

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will collide in the only match that The Shield can't help Reigns' inside, i.e., Hell in a Cell. Strowman, however, did have his revenge for the beating that The Shield gave him last week when he conspired with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in the main event and gave the Hounds of Justice a good ol' thrashing one by one.

One of the most dangerous pay-per-views of the year is now just three weeks away and it appears that even though the card is shaping up, there are many stars who aren't quite up to the standards needed for what could easily be considered one of WWE's B-level pay-per-views.

#3 Corey Graves needs to check his stats

Commentary wasn't at its best this week on Raw

Not a week goes by that the commentary team doesn't make some kind of botch when it comes to the superstars who are stood in front of them. Raw is live for more than three hours which means that there is plenty of time for someone to make an error and this week it was Corey Graves.

Graves stated that Roman Reigns was the Universal Champion "again" when he has never held that Championship before. Roman is a former World Champion, but he isn't a former Universal Champion, which is something that many of the WWE Universe picked up on.

Jonathan Coachman was also below par this week as he attempted to read out a quote "The person who laughs last laughs loudest" but he actually said, "The person who laughs last laughs fastest."

