3 Botches You Probably Missed On Raw (September 24th, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.90K // 25 Sep 2018, 08:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was another rough night for Brie Bella

It was the penultimate episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6th, but it was interesting to see WWE pushing forward some of the matches that are set to take place at Super Show-Down in less than two weeks time.

WWE promoted a number of huge matches ahead of the show, including a Tag Team Championship match, which added to another exciting episode of the show, which leads into next week's go home episode next week.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were also in attendance this week on Raw, which saw Stephanie and Baron Corbin have their first confrontation which led to Corbin looking for backup to take on The Shield.

#3 Opening with a botch

It was a tough night for Baron Corbin

This week's episode of Raw opened with The Shield who were later interrupted by Baron Corbin, who informed the unit that they would be taking on him and two partners of his choice later in the night.

Corbin was unable to pronounce Stephanie McMahon's name, which shows just how scared he seems to be of his boss, but later when Braun Strowman came out to interrupt the segment he referred to the show in Australia as just Super Show when it's actually called Super Show-Down.

All in all, it was a botchy opening to the penultimate episode of the show before Australia and considering the star power that was part of the segment, WWE would have expected much better.

Well, someone skipped promo class this week... pic.twitter.com/rL2hP0fG8G — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) September 25, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT