3 Botches You Probably Missed On Raw

There were a number of shocking botches this week on Raw

Monday Night Raw came to us live from Chicago just two days removed from Australia's Super Show-Down and whilst there were a number of rematches from Saturday's show, there were also a number of shocks and surprises and Raw became the setting for two heel turns and the announcement that Shawn Michaels was going to make his return to the ring at Crown Jewel.

The women of WWE are just three weeks away from Evolution, whilst the men are looking forward to Crown Jewel which is just a month away now as well. Amongst all the shocks of last night's Raw, there were still a number of moments that probably weren't supposed to happen.

#3 Brie Bella strikes again

Brie Bella botched a number of times on Raw

Brie Bella teamed with her sister Nikki and Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey last night on Raw as they took on The Riott Squad in a rematch from Super Show-Down, but whilst the result was the same as Riott tapped out to Rousey, The Bella Twins took the opportune moment to turn on the former UFC Champion.

This was supposed to be a snapmare by Sarah Logan on Brie Bella and...

well, watch for yourself#RAW pic.twitter.com/uPgQCyrkcq — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 9, 2018

As part of the match, Rousey had Riott locked in an armbar and Liv Morgan was then kept out of the ring by Nikki Bella, whilst Brie was supposed to keep Sarah Logan at bay but she forgot to grab her leg, which is why Logan was seen throwing herself on the floor.

If Logan hadn't acted quickly it would have made no sense since she was completely able to break up the submission. Brie was once again the weak link of the match and this could have had huge implications on the match, which is why social media has targeted the former Divas Champion again, following the show.

I'm not going to cyber bully, but Sarah Logan had to flop down for no reason, lol. #Raw pic.twitter.com/yEchW1A1BS — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) October 9, 2018

