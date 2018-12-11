3 Botches you probably missed this week on Raw (10th November 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.31K // 11 Dec 2018, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dolph Ziggler felt the full effects of a botch on Raw

It was the go-home episode of WWE Monday Night Raw ahead of the final pay-per-view of the year but there wasn't a feeling of urgency about last night's show, instead, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman were missing from the show, just days before huge matches as part of TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

Seth Rollins and General Manager Elect were the two main stars of the episode as they collided in the first TLC match on Raw in six years, whilst Chad Gable and Bobby Roode were shockingly able to overcome the odds of a three-on-two handicap match to win the Raw Tag Team Championships from AOP.

Whilst this was a notable episode of the show, there were also a fair few slip-ups throughout that eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe were able to spot.

#1 Seth Rollins' stutter

Seth Rollins had a slight mic stumble this week

Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin kicked off the show this week ahead of two huge matches at TLC, where Rollins defends his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose and Corbin takes on Braun Strowman in a match that could determine whether or not his tenure as General Manager will continue.

Rollins address Ambrose before he called out General Manager Baron Corbin and then went on a lengthy rant about how it was Corbin's fault that the ratings were down because the segments on Raw were laughable and superstars who deserved chances weren't given them.

In the middle of this, Rollins tripped over his words when talking about Brock Lesnar, which could either be foreshadowing or the fact that Rollins was trying to remember what his lines were at the same time as delivering them. This was a lengthy promo from both men to open Raw, and it was easily one of Rollins' best promos despite the slip-up.

Why does Rollins always have to stumble in his promos? :( pic.twitter.com/ai6JbssDRL — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) December 11, 2018

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement