3 Brock Lesnar dream matches that need to happen again in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE. From winning championships to dominating superstars in the ring, breaking The Undertaker's streak and striking fear into his opponents, The Beast has done it all.

On another note, The Beast has been off WWE TV since his huge loss against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While the company was initially advertising him for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash, he has now been pulled from the premium live event.

However, the former WWE Champion is still being advertised for Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2022. Given Lesnar is in the latter part of his career, there's only so much left of him inside the WWE ring. While another stint as the WWE Champion seems a distant possibility, WWE could look to book him in a few crowd-pulling dream feuds.

There is no denying that The Beast has been a part of some terrific matches over the years. However, a few have left fans wanting more. In this piece, we discuss three such matches that WWE needs to revisit.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton locked horns with each other for the first time in 2002. The then WWE Undisputed Champion, Brock Lesnar, made easy work of an up-and-coming Randy Orton.

The duo crossed paths once again at SummerSlam 2016. While the build, the hype, the storyline, everything was there, the dream match failed to live up to the expectations of fans.

The ending had The Beast busting Orton open with repeated elbow strikes to his forehead to pick up a win via TKO. The finish left the WWE Universe with a sour taste in its mouth. On top of that, it even led to Chris Jericho confronting Lesnar backstage.

Following that, The Beast went on to defeat Orton again in a rematch on September 24, 2016, at a live event.

Truth be told, WWE could have done a far better job with these two superstars. Given the end of the feud, the company needs to run it back to give a fitting end to one of the most talked-about feuds of all time.

#2. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Ever since he made his spectacular return to WWE in 2018, fans have been yearning to see Bobby Lashley square off against Brock Lesnar. Their wish was finally answered at the Royal Rumble 2022 as The All Mighty clashed against The Beast for the first time.

While the duo managed to put on a show, the ending saw Roman Reigns interfere to cost Lesnar the match. The Tribal Chief laid waste to The Beast, allowing Lashley to become the WWE Champion.

While a rematch between the duo was speculated, Lesnar went on to feud with Reigns while Lashley was soon out of action due to an injury.

However, there is no denying that the duo still have some unfinished business between them and WWE needs to run it back to end this clash of titans once and for all.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock Between Vince, Brock & myself our Wrestlemania 30 plan was ROCK vs BROCK. No plans now for 30 but possibly WM 31. #RockTalk @_JordanMayoral Between Vince, Brock & myself our Wrestlemania 30 plan was ROCK vs BROCK. No plans now for 30 but possibly WM 31. #RockTalk @_JordanMayoral

Brock Lesnar and The Rock have locked horns only once in a televised match in WWE. The duo faced each other at SummerSlam 2002 where the former went on to defeat the latter to become the new WWE Undisputed Champion.

While Lesnar was raw and green at the time, The Rock was yet to make a name in Hollywood. The duo have not crossed paths since. While a dream match between the duo was planned for WrestleMania 30, it could not come to fruition.

However, with The Brahma Bull speculated to return for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, WWE could choose to reignite the rivalry. Creative could lay down the breadcrumbs for the same, leading to a match at Summerslam next year.

A dream match between two legends of pro wrestling would surely be best for business.

Which Brock Lesnar match/rematch should WWE book next? Do share your thoughts in the comments section.

