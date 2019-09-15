3 Champions who are most likely to lose their titles at Clash of Champions 2019

Seth Rollins will walk into Clash of Champions as a double champion. Can he walk out the same way?

Clash of Champions 2019 is just round the corner and is certainly one of the most anticipated PPVs as every single title will need to be defended. WWE has scheduled 11 matches for the event and some of those bouts are looking promising.

The Universal Champion Seth Rollins will take on his tag team partner Braun Strowman with the former's title on the line while WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will have to defend his title against Randy Orton. In other main clashes, The Man Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Title against Sasha Banks while Bayley and Charlotte Flair will clash for the Women's SmackDown Championship.

With a number of storylines built in the leadup to the Clash of Champions 2019, here are three Superstars who might lose their title from this show.

#3 Becky Lynch - RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch could be in line to lose her title

Becky Lynch defeated both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to become the RAW and Smackdown LIVE Women's Champion. Lynch lost her SmackDown title against Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank but managed to fend off opponents in Lacey Evans and Natalya to hold on to her RAW Women's title.

However, a rejuvenated Sasha Banks could be the Kryptonite to Becky Lynch's RAW Title reign. Banks returned after SummerSlam and instantly turned heel. Banks and her best friend Bayley have been cutting some amazing promos and WWE could capitalize on Banks' momentum and put a halt to Lynch's reign.

Moreover, WWE has more or less confirmed Lynch's move to Smackdown LIVE and this can only mean that The Man loses her title before she shifts brands in October.

Hey Bayley, isn’t it great to see the women’s champion get so much attention on the new Smackdown ads for Fox? You’re doing amazing, Sweetie. pic.twitter.com/bLOQFrnhe3 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 12, 2019

