3 championships Logan Paul could target after beating The Miz at WWE SummerSlam

All eyes were on Logan Paul as he faced The Miz in his official singles debut match at WWE SummerSlam. Coming off the back of a spectacular performance at WrestleMania 38, expectations were high heading into the Premium Live Event.

Paul exceeded expectations, wrestling an excellent match against Miz and looking sharp in the ring. He hit some clean moves and picked up the win, knocking off the man who betrayed him at 'Mania. With The Awesome one out of the way, he can now start to focus on other things in his WWE career,

The things most worth fighting for in the company are the various titles on offer. The YouTube sensation is a RAW superstar and hence can only challenge for the belts available on the show. We look at three championships Logan Paul could realistically pursue and win.

#3. On our list of championships Logan Paul could target after SummerSlam: The 24/7 Championship

Before you come at us with pitchforks, give this a thought. Multiple celebrities have held the 24/7 Championship for a short period of time. While those reigns were strictly comic relief, it need not be the case when Logan Paul wins it.

Paul could win the 24/7 title and hold on to it for a long time, giving it some credibility in the process. He is an international star and could give WWE some free videos of superstars trying to roll him up while he is outside the ring. If the experiment works and the title gets some appeal, the company could have the YouTuber defend it on RAW and on Premium Live Events. When he loses it, he will leave it a better and more illustrious prize on the show.

#2. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Before their clash at SummerSlam, The Miz pitched the idea of becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions to Logan Paul. While he turned it down immediately, that doesn't mean he can't pursue the titles. Indeed, he can target them with a partner who is not The A-Lister.

All Paul needs to do is find a great tag team partner and take the fight to The Usos. He has had friendly run-ins with the likes of AJ Styles, who would only be eager to stick it to The Bloodline. Together with someone like him, the exhibition boxer could challenge Jimmy and Jey and maybe even win the titles. It would also give The Phenomenal One something of note to do.

#1. The United States Championship

Logan Paul is currently a potential babyface, but we all know WWE is waiting to pull the trigger on a heel turn in the future. This is because he is not exactly a fan-favorite in real life, having caused numerous controversies throughout his career. It has carried over to his WWE career as well, with fans giving him mixed reactions at best.

Paul is someone who thrives on boos, and nothing would infuriate the WWE Universe more than him going up against someone they love. Bobby Lashley is currently incredibly over as the United States Champion, which means the company can draw out incredible heel heat by pairing the YouTuber opposite him.

Paul and Lashley could have a fun US title match or two. The boos would be deafening every time the former lands a hit, and nuclear if he manages to win the championship using some of his patented dirty tricks.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far